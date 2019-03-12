World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sauna
  4. Estonia
  5. Peeter Pere Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Lusthoone Funhouse Sauna / Peeter Pere

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Lusthoone Funhouse Sauna / Peeter Pere

  • 03:00 - 12 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lusthoone Funhouse Sauna / Peeter Pere
Save this picture!
Lusthoone Funhouse Sauna / Peeter Pere, © Peeter Pere, Tõnu Tunnel
© Peeter Pere, Tõnu Tunnel

© Peeter Pere, Tõnu Tunnel © Silmapaari © Peeter Pere, Tõnu Tunnel © Peeter Pere, Tõnu Tunnel + 18

Save this picture!
© Peeter Pere, Tõnu Tunnel
© Peeter Pere, Tõnu Tunnel

Text description provided by the architects. The original task was to design a new sauna to accompany a farm complex and which takes into account the existing sauna. The old already remodelled smoke sauna in its archaic manner was the catalyst of the design.

Save this picture!
© Silmapaari
© Silmapaari
Save this picture!
Plan / Elevation
Plan / Elevation
Save this picture!
© Silmapaari
© Silmapaari

A separate new entity would have left the old building in a sad state.Thus began the idea of actually building on and around it, therefore packing the old and new in the same capsule.

Save this picture!
© Silmapaari
© Silmapaari

The non-sauna part between the two saunas, an atrium, connects the surrounding landscape, sky and the old buildings into an inseparable part of the sauna complex. There are many different layers to the little building.

Save this picture!
© Peeter Pere, Tõnu Tunnel
© Peeter Pere, Tõnu Tunnel

The interior entails two opposing sides: a dark sauna room with a hint of a smoke sauna, and an abruptly ample room with a fireplace – a room which takes in the surroundings and has a light, fun overtone to it.

Save this picture!
© Peeter Pere, Tõnu Tunnel
© Peeter Pere, Tõnu Tunnel

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Peeter Pere Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Sauna Refurbishment Renovation Estonia
Cite: "Lusthoone Funhouse Sauna / Peeter Pere" 12 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913009/lusthoone-funhouse-sauna-peeter-pere/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream