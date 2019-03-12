Happy 11th Birthday to ArchDaily!

11 years ago, ArchDaily set out on a mission: to provide inspiration, knowledge, and tools to the architects tasked with designing for the 3 billion people that will move into cities in the next 40 years. A bold vision for a rapidly changing world.

Since then, the way we consume architecture has changed. Projects on the other side of the world no longer feel quite so far away, and inspiration can come from any project, at any scale, anywhere. The mission we set out with so many years ago has captured the passion of architects and architecture lovers worldwide: nearly half a million people visiting our sites daily in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese.

We are especially proud of our global reach. With more than 40,000 new articles and 4300 projects added to our site in the last year alone, we are committed to providing the most relevant resources to our readers to better their knowledge and appreciation for the field we all love. We are proud and excited to reach readers in every corner of the world, and we savor the opportunity to continue sharing the inspiration, knowledge, and tools needed to design a positive urbanizing world.

In the coming year, we are excited to deepen our coverage with monthly editorial themes that allow readers to dive deep into the topics most relevant in architecture today. This coverage, which includes everything from projects to how-tos to editorial thinkpieces, marks the latest phase of our commitment to inspiration, knowledge, and tools.

We are proud and excited to celebrate 11 years with our readers - but even more excited to see what 12 years will bring!