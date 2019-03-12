World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. ALA Wins Competition to Design New University Library in Lyon

ALA Wins Competition to Design New University Library in Lyon

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
ALA Wins Competition to Design New University Library in Lyon
Save this picture!
ALA Wins Competition to Design New University Library in Lyon, Learning Center of Université Lumière Lyon II. Image Courtesy of ALA Architects
Learning Center of Université Lumière Lyon II. Image Courtesy of ALA Architects

Finnish practice ALA Architects has won the competition to design the new Learning Center of Université Lumière Lyon II in France. The project will be the second major library building by the office behind the recently opened Helsinki Central Library Oodi, and it will be ALA's first French commission. The building will replace the existing library and showcase sustainable construction alongside new teaching and study methods.

Learning Center of Université Lumière Lyon II. Image Courtesy of ALA Architects Learning Center of Université Lumière Lyon II. Image Courtesy of ALA Architects Learning Center of Université Lumière Lyon II. Image Courtesy of ALA Architects Learning Center of Université Lumière Lyon II. Image Courtesy of ALA Architects + 5

Save this picture!
Learning Center of Université Lumière Lyon II. Image Courtesy of ALA Architects
Learning Center of Université Lumière Lyon II. Image Courtesy of ALA Architects
Save this picture!
Learning Center of Université Lumière Lyon II. Image Courtesy of ALA Architects
Learning Center of Université Lumière Lyon II. Image Courtesy of ALA Architects

The competition launched in January 2018 was organized as an invited competition between four teams. The design work commenced in February 2019 right after the conclusion of the negotiation phase. The new building on the University’s Porte des Alpes campus will be approximately 12,000 m2 in size and will be built in two phases. The learning center will house library functions, as well as teaching and study facilities, meeting rooms, workshop space, exhibition space and a cafe.  In addition to the campus’ 16,000-people-strong academic community, the building is also design for local residents.

Save this picture!
Learning Center of Université Lumière Lyon II. Image Courtesy of ALA Architects
Learning Center of Université Lumière Lyon II. Image Courtesy of ALA Architects

The library was divided into two distinct floors and a mezzanine level. The enclosed pedestal contains the café, event facilities, archival space and working facilities. The glass-walled library level on top was made to visually link the building to the surrounding landscape and physically to the central square of the campus. The mezzanine includes one larger and three smaller lofted areas hovering above the library level with reading and study spaces.

Save this picture!
Learning Center of Université Lumière Lyon II. Image Courtesy of ALA Architects
Learning Center of Université Lumière Lyon II. Image Courtesy of ALA Architects

The overall project budget is 39 million Euros. Funding will be provided by the university, the Auvergne Rhône-Alpes region, the Lyon metropole area, and the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation. ALA submitted their proposal with French collaborators Nicolas Favet Architectes, Mayot & Toussaint, Guadriplus Groupe, Theatre Projects Consultants and Olivier Tacheau.

Construction is slated to start at the end of 2019.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "ALA Wins Competition to Design New University Library in Lyon" 12 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912994/ala-wins-competition-to-design-new-university-library-in-lyon/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream