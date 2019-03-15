World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Canada
  5. Public Work
  6. 2018
  7. The Bentway / Public Work

The Bentway / Public Work

  • 16:00 - 15 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Bentway / Public Work
Save this picture!
The Bentway / Public Work, © Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

© Nicole Pacampara © Nic Lehoux © Nic Lehoux © Denise Militzer + 17

  • Design Advisor

    Greenberg Consultants

  • Structural Engineer

    Blackwell

  • Lighting Design

    Tillett Lighting Design Associates

  • Electrical Engineer

    DPM Energy and E-Lumen

  • Civil and Mechanical Engineer

    WSP

  • Signage and Wayfinding

    Bespoke Cultural Collective

  • Architect (Strachan Gate Building)

    Gensler

  • Architect (Skating Building)

    Kearns Mancini Architects

  • Structural Engineer (Skating Building)

    RJC

  • Geotechnical Engineer

    Amec Foster Wheeler

  • Fountain Design

    Fountain Design

  • Irrigation

    Smart Watering Systems

  • Construction Manager

    Peter Kiewit Sons LLC
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Text description provided by the architects. The project is unprecedented in many ways. It was funded through a unique public-private partnership between the City of Toronto and philanthropists Judy and Wilmot Matthews, who contributed $25-million to the project. Judy and Wil were inspired by the vision of urbanist Ken Greenberg and landscape architecture firm PUBLIC WORK to re-imagine the expressway –arguably the city’s most divisive symbol of 20th century transportation planning – as a new model of shared public space activated by year-round programming.

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

The Bentway’s design and programming are rooted in its site – in its built environment and the layered histories and potential futures of the area. What happens at The Bentway “can only happen here.” Extensive public consultation with neighbours and an array of potential user groups informed both PUBLIC WORK’s design of the physical environment as well as the programming, which is now being brought to life by The Bentway Conservancy, a new not-for-profit that manages, operates and programs the space.

Save this picture!
© Nicole Pacampara
© Nicole Pacampara

PUBLIC WORK’s starting point for the design was the Gardiner’s series of supportive concrete columns called “bents,” that can either function together or on their own to offer spaces for a diverse range of programming and events – from passive, contemplative spaces to creative hubs and marketplaces. The expressway provides a canopy at varying heights from intimate to a majestic 15-metres high, with the bents offering structural support for clamps, cables, power and lighting – which are designed to meet both the requirements of large performance groups and the needs of fringe productions. On the ground, the project knits together public and private land, treats storm water and repurposes displaced soil to establish a new topography.

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

Visitors descend into The Bentway at Strachan Gate via an open-air amphitheatre complete with washrooms and a green room, and bleachers to seat about 250. They can enjoy performances there or on an adjacent lawn that can accommodate another 500 people. A cedar “wharf” in front of the Fort York Visitor Centre offers another event space, adjacent to a “liquid landscape” of indigenous grasses that will be watered by storm run-off from the roadway above through a sustainable and thoughtful drainage system.

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

The 220-metre skate trail that opened in January 2018 becomes a path with a kids’ splash pad in the summer. In the next phase, a wooden bridge suspended from the underside of the Gardiner will provide a warm and organic contrast to the industrial aesthetic and a safe route across Fort York Boulevard. From the bridge visitors will be able to look down onto Fort York, thereby broadening both the accessibility and awareness of the historic site. The novel design of the bridge, constructed from cross-laminated timber and glulam, harnesses the excess structural capacity of the existing concrete bents of the Gardiner to suspend the bridge from the existing structure.

Save this picture!
© Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Public Work
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Public Architecture Canada
Cite: "The Bentway / Public Work" 15 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912942/the-bentway-public-work/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream