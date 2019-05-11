World
CM House / O A S I Architects

  • 09:00 - 11 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
CM House / O A S I Architects
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

© Laura Cavelli

  • Architects

    O A S I Architects

  • Location

    Busto Arsizio, Italy

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architects

    Pietro Ferrario, Francesco Enea Castellanza

  • Design Team

    Federico Brebbia, Laura Cavelli

  • Area

    350.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

Text description provided by the architects. A Liberty villa near the city center becomes the home of a young family with three children. The whole creative process starts from subtraction. Open, remove, cut, peel, remove, unveil. A conceptual and physical cleaning work that allowed to reveal the horizontal space of the old house and the new vertical space of the wide central corridor.

© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli
Axo
Axo
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

Through cuts in the floors the view opens up towards the wooden structure of the roof: the two subsequent cuts (crescent and parallelogram) connect the three floors of the house turning the old dark and inadequate corridor in the heart of the house, defined by the multiple levels looks and transitions.

© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

The ground floor is candid and becomes the background of the collective life of those who live in. The first floor, dedicated to rooms and bathrooms, is rich of colors and textures on the floors that become carpets made of reused and new materials. All the traces of the past still remains visible in the house: fireplace, cement tiles, ceilings. The history lives into the present time.

© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

Cite: "CM House / O A S I Architects" 11 May 2019. ArchDaily.

