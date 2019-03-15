World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Competitions & Opportunities
  3. Rwanda Chapel: Call for Entries

Rwanda Chapel: Call for Entries

  • 01:30 - 15 March, 2019
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Rwanda Chapel: Call for Entries
Save this picture!
Rwanda Chapel: Call for Entries

YAC - Young Architects Competitions launches “Rwanda Chapel”, a competition of ideas aiming to design a church for a small religious community in Rukomo as a place of peace and conciliation where to celebrate or meditate regardless of disagreements and differences. A cash prize of € 15,000 will be awarded to winners selected by a well-renowned jury made of, among the others, Eduardo Souto de Moura, Peter Eisenman, Simon Frommenwiler (HHF), Tatiana Bilbao, Sol Madridejos (Sancho-Madridejos Architects), Sean Godsell, Jean Paul Uzabakiriho (MASS DESIGN Group), Andrea Boeri (Università di Bologna), Walter Mariotti (Editoriale Domus)

Brief

Human beings cherish questions that are greater than their mind. They keep wishes that are fonder than their heart. Some of the greatest masterpieces of ancient architecture have not been built to meet immanent needs. Temples, pyramids and cathedrals are built as the expression of the faith of a community. They are the symbol of a persistent longing for transcendence. They stand for an innate and insatiable yearning for the divinity.

Wherever there is a community, there is a sacred space.

Rukomo is a remote village situated in the upland of Rwanda. Rukomo is the inaccessible heart of an inaccessible continent. Here lives a community that has overcome moments of deep and great sorrow. The scars of such history still remind people of the indifference and apathy affecting the “First World”.
Despite having little, here people smile often. These people live faraway from the hectic lifestyle of large areas of the world. These people look for spaces for their interiority and experience an intense return to spirituality. Rwanda Chapel is for each one of them.

Rwanda Chapel is YAC’s competition dedicated to the community of Rukomo. It aims at donating a church to believers and to the local religious community. It will be a place of peace and conciliation where to celebrate or meditate regardless of disagreements and differences. It will be a place where to be united in the longing for eternity.
One of the most exciting themes for generations of architects has always been the sacred space. With the competition Rwanda Chapel the design of such space will offer an additional opportunity. Through contemporary architecture, architects will have the chance to support one of the poorest areas of the planet.
Rwanda Chapel is the outcome of international collaboration. It aims at donating a real monument to Rukomo. It will be a symbol of global solidarity and cooperation. It will also be an architectural masterpiece dedicated to one of the most elusive and recurring mysteries of history: the divine.

Jury

  • Eduardo Souto de Moura
  • Peter Eisenman
  • Simon Frommenwiler (HHF)
  • Tatiana Bilbao
  • Sol Madridejos (Sancho-Madridejos Architects)
  • Sean Godsell
  • Jean Paul Uzabakiriho (MASS DESIGN Group)
  • Andrea Boeri (Università di Bologna)
  • Walter Mariotti (Editoriale Domus)

Prizes

  • 1st Prize 8.000 €
  • 2nd Prize 4.000 €
  • 3rd Prize 2.000 €
  • 2 Gold Mentions 500 € each
  • 10 Honorable Mentions
  • 30 Finalists

Calendar

  • 04/03/2019 “early bird” registration – start
  • 07/04/2019 (h 11.59 pm GMT) “early bird” registration – end
  • 08/04/2019 “standard” registration – start
  • 05/05/2019 (h 11.59 pm GMT) “standard” registration – end
  • 06/05/2019 “late” registration – start
  • 02/06/2019 (h 11.59 pm GMT) “late” registration – end
  • 05/06/2019 (h 12.00 pm – midday - GMT) material submission deadline

More information on: www.youngarchitectscompetitions.com
Contact us at: yac@yac-ltd.com

Download the information related to this competition here.

  • Title

    Rwanda Chapel: Call for Entries

  • Type

    Call for Submissions

  • Organizers

    YAC srl

  • Registration Deadline

    02/06/2019 12:00

  • Submission Deadline

    05/06/2019 23:59

  • Venue

    Rukomo, Rwanda

  • Price

    60€

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Competitions & Opportunities

This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Rwanda Chapel: Call for Entries" 15 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912889/rwanda-chapel-call-for-entries/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream