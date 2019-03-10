World
Photographer’s Studio / Derrington Building Studio

  • 13:00 - 10 March, 2019
Photographer’s Studio / Derrington Building Studio
Photographer’s Studio / Derrington Building Studio, © Craig Washburn
© Craig Washburn

© Craig Washburn © Craig Washburn © Craig Washburn © Craig Washburn + 22

  • Clients

    Craig Washburn & Jessica Krakoski

  • Structural Engineering

    JM Structural

  • Builder

    Melde Construction Company

  • Demolition

    SL Vargas Construction

  • Concrete Foundation

    SL Vargas Construction

  • Concrete Grind & Polish

    Andy’s Concrete Floors

  • Structural Steel

    Austin Iron

  • Wood Framing

    James Nolan Construction

  • Exterior Doors & Windows

    Mirror Gallery Inc

  • Glass Walls and Sliding Glass Doors

    Western Windows Systems

  • Exterior Door and Windows

    Marvin Integrity All Ultrex Insulation

  • Stucco & Interior Plaster

    Lopez Plaster

  • Masonry

    Bauer Custom Masonry

  • Roofing

    Straight Solutions

  • Electrical

    Eskew Electric

  • Plumbing

    Distinctive Plumbing Inc

  • HVAC

    New Results Heating and Cooling

  • Interior Drywall

    Celis Drywall & Paint

  • Interior Paint

    Celis Drywall & Paint

  • Interior Trim

    The Good Guys Construction Services

  • Hardwood Floors and Tile

    Barrett Flooring and Design

  • Custom Wood Screen

    The Good Guys Construction Services

  • Custom Steel Handrails

    Austin Iron

  • Custom Wood Deck

    SL Vargas Construction

  • Wood Deck & Wood Screen Staining

    Ortega’s Painting

  • Gutters

    Austin Seamless Gutters

  • Shower Glass

    Ace Discount Glass
© Craig Washburn
© Craig Washburn

Text description provided by the architects. The Photographer’s Studio strikes a balance between a voluminous working space, the City of Austin’s zoning regulations, and a shared appreciation for expressive form. This project began with a simple need for a studio in the corner of the photographer’s backyard. Zoning setbacks and tree protection rules quickly eliminated the option to build a separate structure, resulting in a building addition that juxtaposes a typical Austin house with a fresh new form.

© Craig Washburn
© Craig Washburn

The den serves as a bright, biophilic transition connecting the existing dining room to the photography studio. A wooded screen floats over a stone threshold marking the extents of the original house while adding a pop of natural color. To maximize the use of space and the need for function, a new laundry room and full bathroom are tucked behind the den’s back wall.

© Craig Washburn
© Craig Washburn

The building’s dyed stucco skin is articulated by a composition of angled expansion joints. These angles are carried into the chamfered exterior deck to avoid interfering with the critical root zone of an adjacent pecan tree. The exterior materials of both the existing house and the studio are folded into the den pronouncing the dialog between original and new and enhancing the connection to the outside.

Sections
Sections
First floor plan
First floor plan

Behind the stucco walls, a voluminous studio offers its artist the utility of a Swiss Army knife: tall ceilings for lighting and backdrops, a hoist for lifting heavy items, metal railing to clamp equipment, etc. The unexpected space plays with light through its carefully located skylights and a constellation of recessed fixtures. Even the articulated mezzanine springs from a utilitarian need - stepping back to allow maximal double-height space while remaining comfortable to access.

© Craig Washburn
© Craig Washburn

Ultimately, this dynamic form derives from a marriage of Austin’s zoning height restrictions and the owners’ program. The result is an unexpected form that curiously peeks over the existing house — to shy to make a spectacle of itself, but too bold to be ignored.

© Craig Washburn
© Craig Washburn

Cite: "Photographer’s Studio / Derrington Building Studio" 10 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912853/photographers-studio-derrington-building-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

