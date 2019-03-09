World
  These Notebooks are Adorned with the Most Famous Quotes in Architecture

These Notebooks are Adorned with the Most Famous Quotes in Architecture

These Notebooks are Adorned with the Most Famous Quotes in Architecture

GoArchitects has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the development of a collection of notebooks inspired by the greatest architects of all time. The A5, hardcover-bound notebooks are designed to be “durable, perfectly sized, and foster a curious and creative confidence.” The six unique notebooks are adorned with the quotes and graphic styles of some of the most famous architects from eras past, such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Mies van der Rohe, and Philip Johnson.

The notebooks have been made to help “unlock creativity, problem-solving, innovation, and critical thinking.” Containing 200 pages of uncoated off-white paper, with a dotted grid pattern, the notebooks also features a ruler page in imperial and metric scales.

These Notebooks are Adorned with the Most Famous Quotes in Architecture, © GoArchitect
© GoArchitect

The notebooks are currently undergoing a fundraising campaign on Kickstarter. Those who donate US$30 receive one notebook, with US$75 for three notebooks, and $US150 for the entire set of six. Following the conclusion of the Kickstarter campaign, the notebooks will be sold on the official GoArchitects website and Amazon. Below, we have republished images of the six notebooks designed by GoArchitects for your browsing.

The product is one of many ventures by architects in stationery design. Recently, ENSSO launched a scale ruler fountain pen made from black aluminum, while HOZO Design C.O. launched an Indiegogo campaign for the world’s first compact digital rolling ruler. In 2016, Shigeru Ban designed a retractable, refillable SCALE pen for ACME Studio inspired by the architect’s ruler. A more radical example is 3Doodler, which functions as a 3D printer pen that can create sketch models in seconds.

© GoArchitect
© GoArchitect
© GoArchitect
© GoArchitect
© GoArchitect
© GoArchitect
© GoArchitect
© GoArchitect
© GoArchitect
© GoArchitect
© GoArchitect
© GoArchitect
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "These Notebooks are Adorned with the Most Famous Quotes in Architecture" 09 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912845/these-notebooks-are-adorned-with-the-most-famous-quotes-in-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

