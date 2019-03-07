World
  19:00 - 7 March, 2019
Delis Yokohama / Kengo Kuma and Associates, © Toshihiro Ishibashi
© Toshihiro Ishibashi
© Toshihiro Ishibashi
© Toshihiro Ishibashi

Text description provided by the architects. The building is expected to be a new landmark in the east part of Yokohama station, the area drawing attention from the public as the base to promote Yokohama’s street culture.

© Toshihiro Ishibashi
© Toshihiro Ishibashi

With 850 panels of aluminum grating that have different sizes and patterns and are combined as mosaic, we tried to translate the humane and unsorted atmosphere of this vibrant district alongside the canal into architectural vocabulary. Normally, multipurpose buildings in big cities are treated unfavorably. However, with the application of the industrial material as the particle, we succeeded in giving a fresh expression of “noise” to the building.

© Toshihiro Ishibashi
© Toshihiro Ishibashi

Project location

Kengo Kuma and Associates
Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Japan
Cite: "Delis Yokohama / Kengo Kuma and Associates" 07 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912834/delis-yokohama-kengo-kuma-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

