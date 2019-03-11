Architecture for Landscape: Lectures and Internships with Internationally-Renowned Architectural Firms

YACademy launches the second edition of Architecture for Landscape, a high-level training course offering 8 scholarships and internships in internationally-renowned architectural firms.

101 hours of lessons, a 32-hour workshop and internships/lectures held by internationally-renowned architectural firms like Stefano Boeri Architetti, Snøhetta, Hhf Architects, Rodrigo Duque Motta, Jean Nouvel Design, Rintala Eggerston, and Jensen & Skodvin.

The Course

From Stonehenge to Greek temples, architecture is the signature of humankind on landscape, the artificial element that has always been connected to the natural environment.

Architecture and landscape are linked by a fundamental continuity that is now starting to fade, damaging the quality of the space we dwell.

More than ever today, landscape is a precious heritage that architecture can and must enhance, while protecting it to pass it on to future generations: architects shall not give up on working on landscape, instead they should be able to design architectures that respond to each landscape’s specific feature and generates wonderful and unique spaces.

The “Architecture for Landscape” course was created on these premises: it aims at training designers who are able to meet the diverse needs of transforming territories, enforcing an attentive and productive dialogue with the surrounding landscape to respond to the needs of prestigious clients in outstanding contexts. Through a thorough analysis of the natural world, light and geomorphological features of terrains, the designers will become more and more able to reconnect human design to the natural environment and be inspired by landscape to design outstanding, sustainable and impressive architectures.

The course will be made up of 101 hours of lessons, a 32-hour workshop and multiple lectures by well-renowned professional architects. At the end of the lessons, the students will be granted an internship.

YACADEMY

YAC is an association which promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, thanks to the collaboration with the University of Bologna, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labour market.

Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YAC is the perfect frame within which complete or specialize one’s skills and create a significative link with the most internationally-renowned architectural practices. The courses will take place at YACademy’s headquarters: a historical building located in the heart of Bologna historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano, undoubtedly one of the most picturesque corners of the city.

101 Hours of Lessons

Interpreting Landscape | 12 hours

How to Understand Places and Interpret their Identity

Emanuele Montibeller, Arte Sella

Wellness in Nature | 6 hours

Outdoor and Wellness

Paolo Tranquillini, Starpool

Plants | 6 hours

Features and Necessities of the Plants and How to Choose the Right Ones

Antonio Perazzi, Studio Antonio Perazzi

The Garden Site | 6 hours

Management and realization of green areas

Federico Ratta, Frassinago - Gardens and Landscapes

Sustainable Design | 9 hours

Principles of environmental sustainability in prestigious landscape contexts

Edoardo Milesi, Edoardo Milesi & Archos

Biocompatible Materials and Technologies | 12 hours

How to Choose Materials According to the Landscape

Mauro Frate, Mauro Frate Architetto

Theories and Stories of Architecture and Landscape | 14 hours

Successful Examples of Landscape Interventions

Manuel Orazi, University of Ferrara

Building with Timber | 9 hours

Techniques and Possibilities in Building with Timber

Angelo Luigi Marchetti, Marlegno srl

Urban Green | 9 hours

Roofs and facades: new systems to turn the cities green

Sara Gangemi, Stefano Boeri Architetti

High Altitude Architectures | 9 hours

History and Examples of Anthropization of the Mountains

Luca Gibello, Il Giornale dell’Architettura

Extreme Architecture | 9 hours

Building Sites in the Mountains

Roberto Dini, Cantieri d’Alta Quota

Special Lectures

Vertical Forest

Stefano Boeri | Stefano Boeri Architetti

Water And Architecture: Oslo Opera House

Patrick Lüth | Snøhetta

Sanctuaries within Landscape: Ruta del Peregrino

Simon Frommenwiler | HHF Architects

Elqui Domos: Between the Sky and Architecture

Rodrigo Duque Motta

Contextualizing Architecture: Louvre Abu Dhabi

Livia Tani | Atelier Jean Nouvel

Stadiums, Museums, and Dams: Landscape According to Souto De Moura

Eduardo Souto De Moura

Juvet Landscape Hotel: Immersed in Landscape

Torunn Golberg | Jensen & Skodvin

Ice And Forests: Visions from Norway

Dagur Eggertsson | Rintala Eggertsson

Architecture and Sustainability

Mario Cucinella | Mario Cucinella Architects

32-Hour Workshop

Challenge at High Altitudes: The Design of a Bivouac

The workshop will offer the students the opportunity to bring together all the theoretical notions learnt during the course, in order to offer strategic solutions concerning a real design case. The course will be carried out in collaboration with the cultural association Cantieri d’Alta Quota and will focus on the design of a “bivacco/mountain lodge in Comba di Vertosan, in the Aosta Valley region. Located at 2800m of altitude, in a breathtaking landscape, the intervention site will represent a technical challenge, but also the opportunity to intervene in one of the most fascinating and most evocative design contexts that a designer could ever meet.

Internships

At the end of the lessons, the students are guaranteed an internship in one of the professional firms relevant to the course topic: Stefano Boeri Architetti, Snøhetta, Hhf Architects, Rodrigo Duque Motta, Jean Nouvel Design, Rintala Eggerston, or Jensen & Skodvin.

Partners

The project is in cooperation with: Galletti, Tecnosugheri, Marlegno, Arte Sella, Paolo Castelli S.p.A.

More information at: www.yacademy.it

Contact: studenti@yacademy.it