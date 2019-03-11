Election Campaign Headquarter / BIAS Architects

Save this picture! The circular circular, up and down streamlined roof design is like a group of dancers who danced waltz, like waves, rolling up and down on the stage.. Image © Ethan Lee

Architects BIAS Architects

Location Zhongli District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan

Category Headquarters

Lead Architects Han Ju Chen, Tammy Liou, Alessandro Martinelli

Design Team Peter Yu

Gross Site Area 6,950 m2

Contractor SMGH

Area 642.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Ethan Lee

Save this picture! With the concept of "circle" as the concept of thinking, it is planned to produce a penetrating circular circular space, and maintain a number of independent unit spaces, symbolizing that each of them is a representative of Taiwan, but they are connected to each other and are in communion in this city. Life and concentricity drive urban development.. Image © Ethan Lee

Text description provided by the architects. Before election days in Taiwan, the streets are filled with banners and billboards with candidates’ faces and political symbols. Trucks and minibuses with loudspeakers drive through the streets, trumpeting loud music, the candidates’ names, and their speeches. Unfortunately, while all the narratives address the city and its good management, most often the spaces of the last are just jammed because of the activities.

Save this picture! The open space that penetrates makes the campaign headquarters a place that can be enjoyed by surrounding residents and tourists. Image © Ethan Lee

In late 2018, the Democratic Progressive Party nominated candidate Cheng Wen-Tsan was seeking the second term as Taoyuan city mayor and tasked BIAS architects to design a new “model” for a campaign headquarter, a temporary architecture that could host the political activity, but offer a statement for the urban space, too.

Save this picture! A bird's eye view of the round five, the map of the Great Taoyuan is clearly visible, and the park and the stream reflect each other.. Image © Ethan Lee

In contrast with the campaign style of the other candidates, BIAS developed a simple, modern-looking, circular pavilion that quietly sat for about a month at the riverbanks of Laojie River, Taoyuan. Constructed with greenhouse building materials, the structure was easy to assemble and disassemble, leaving a minimal impact on the environment. Shading nets and plastic foil provided protection from the sun and rain, but also a translucent, unassuming appearance.

Save this picture! The translucent blackout film allows the interior and exterior spaces to be visually interlaced and constructed into a variety of environmental and spatial levels.. Image © Ethan Lee

Anyway, against such an understatement, the pavilion radically innovated the local habits and finally attracted the attention of the media and public. The very shape of the building, emptied in the middle, and capable to be traversed in all directions, has offered an alternative approach to the spatiality of politics. Indeed, the pavilion fully merged with the public spaces of Taoyuan city. Actually, part of these was encircled by the building and the relationship between inside and outside, private and public, blurred.

Save this picture! With the flow of wind and sunlight, different clouds and warm light and shadows appear in the day and night.. Image © Ethan Lee

Sort of a contemporary agora, the pavilion greatly promoted interaction between people. An open cafe and public library room have also been included, making such campaign headquarter into a versatile and dynamic gathering space for all the citizens. Not only, but the lawn in the central void has been shaped in the like of Taoyuan map, thus offering a canvas for citizens’ discussions about the future of their living space. In some way, this time, the political campaign has really been about the city.