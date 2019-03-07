MoMA Announces the Winner of 2019 PS1 Young Architects Program

"Hórama Rama" by Pedro & Juana (Ana Paula Ruiz Galindo & Mecky Reuss) has been named the winner of The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s 20th annual Young Architects Program. Opening in June 2019, this year’s architectural installation is an immersive junglescape set within a large-scale cyclorama that sits atop MoMA PS1’s courtyard walls. Selected from among five finalists, Hórama Rama will be on view through the summer, serving as a temporary built environment for MoMA PS1’s pioneering outdoor music series Warm Up.

For 20 years, the Young Architects Program at The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1 has offered emerging architectural talent the opportunity to design and present innovative projects, challenging each year’s winners to develop creative designs for a temporary and sustainable outdoor installation that provides shade, seating, and water. The architects must also work within environmentally sensitive guidelines.

Hórama Rama is a large-scale cyclorama featuring a panoramic image of the jungle on scaffolding that protrudes above the courtyard of MoMA PS1 and catapults visitors into a wild, foreign territory. The nearly 40-foot-tall, 90-foot-wide structure hovers over the courtyard space, reframing the horizon and positioning visitors in an urban jungle. The presence of this large circular structure reconfigures the courtyard into an immersive environment that visitors can move in and out of, contrasting with the cityscape immediately adjacent to the Museum. Amplifying the experience are hammocks crafted in the south of Mexico along with a functioning waterfall. The exterior of the structure features protruding wood “bristles” that create a dynamic sense of movement.

The other finalists for this year’s MoMA PS1 Young Architects Program were Low Design Office (DK Osseo-Asare and Ryan Bollom), Oana Stănescu & Akane Moriyama, Matter Design (Brandon Clifford, Johanna Lobdell, and Wes McGee), and TO (Jose G. Amozurrutia and Carlos Facio). An exhibition of the five finalists' proposed projects will be on view at MoMA PS1 in summer 2019, organized by Sean Anderson, Associate Curator, with Arièle DionneKrosnick, Curatorial Assistant, Department of Architecture and Design, The Museum of Modern Art.

Other previous winners include Jenny Sabin Studio for their light catching installation, "Lumen."(2017), Escobedo Soliz Studio's Weaving the Courtyard (2016), Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation’s COSMO (2015), The Living / David Benjamin's Hy-Fi (2014), CODA / Caroline O'Donnell’s Party Wall (2013), HWKN’s Wendy (2012), Interboro Parners' Holding Pattern (2011), SO-IL's Pole Dance(2010), MOS' Afterparty (2009) and Work AC’s Public Farm 1 (2008).

news via MoMA

Project Leaders: Ana Paula Ruiz Galindo, Mecky Reuss Team

Pedro & Juana: Adriana Carlos, Vani Monjaraz, Roel Schierbeek, Shaina Saporta ARUP

Hammocks: Entre Nudos

Waterfall Consultant: Jenna Didier and ARUP

Lighting Consultants: ARUP

Model: Julia DiPietro, Yuki Nakayama