  Redstone House / Atelier 100s+1

Redstone House / Atelier 100s+1

  • 23:00 - 12 March, 2019
Redstone House / Atelier 100s+1
building and mountains. Image © Zhi Xia
building and mountains. Image © Zhi Xia

waterpool courtyard detail. Image © Zhi Xia internal courtyard and external landscape. Image © Zhi Xia "connecting space" formed waterpool. Image © Zhi Xia big hall. Image © Zhi Xia

  • Architects

    Atelier 100s+1

  • Location

    Yindong Mountain Eco-Park, Qingshan District, Baotou, Inner Mongolia, China

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Lead Architect

    Lele Peng

  • Project Architects

    Yi Cao, Xiao Zhu

  • Article

    Xianting Li

  • Area

    1875.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Zhi Xia
"connecting space" formed waterpool. Image © Zhi Xia
"connecting space" formed waterpool. Image © Zhi Xia

Text description provided by the architects. The architect Lele Peng, designed an one-thousand-square-meters building in Baotou, it locates in a barren hill which has apparently been mined badly, and a dry riverside forest farm. Jian Zhang, the owner of the building is a local farmer, and he is also the owner of the forest farm. The building is used for B&B, field of beer and skittles has been named as “slow life” by Zhang. The farmer chooses Lele to design the building, can be written as a fantastic story about architecture and the change of aesthetic. Lele is famous for designing houses for artists, which means no matter the owner or the designer, the farmer or the architect, they all have nothing to do with the previous identities of Party A and Party B.

courtyard between stone house. Image © Zhi Xia
courtyard between stone house. Image © Zhi Xia

The thing is done anyway. The building is finished according to Lele’s persistence of her design concepts, and once the building is completed, it was detected by people who are passion in searching and living in creative B&B, and it became a word of mouth in their circles. The building has become a popular choice for local young people to have meetings and parties. Some of them started to search the owner Zhang’s “true identity” online, which they suspect that Zhang is not a real farmer, but a person who has ever studied oversea. Of course, Zhang is a genuine local farmer.

big hall. Image © Zhi Xia
big hall. Image © Zhi Xia

The reason I am talking about this is because, this customizing small building, since the owner has asked the architect who has designed so many galleries and artist’s studios, to the completion of this building, and the effect it has made, has become a social aesthetic event: people have appreciated and accepted a “down-to-earth” and creative contemporary building in a sense. This is to say, the creativity of a building is often associated with whether it can form a kind of social aesthetic event or not, no matter the size of it.

"connecting space" and courtyard. Image © Zhi Xia
"connecting space" and courtyard. Image © Zhi Xia
section
section
raw stone and modern glass. Image © Zhi Xia
raw stone and modern glass. Image © Zhi Xia

Creativity is associated with “down to earth”, there is an ancient Chinese saying “in the right time, right place, with right people”, for this low-cost small building which has been called as “Redstone House” by Lele, its inventiveness is benefit from the moment (right time), the place (right place), and the heart (right people). The so called this moment, is all modern/contemporary culture and architecture of China has learnt from western modern/contemporary culture for more than one hundred years, during this process, it has experience the collision and contradiction between Chinese traditional culture and western culture, also it is in the node of history of re-understand and transform the Chinese traditional culture and architecture factors through western culture, which means in nearly thirty years, there are architecture ills has been accumulated, such as ubiquitous concrete jungle mode and the dazzling light of glass and metal, along with the aesthetic fatigue of plagiarism and splicing of western modern/contemporary building model during the process of large-scale urbanization, people would like to see the “down-to-earth” and creative contemporary buildings.

waterpool courtyard detail. Image © Zhi Xia
waterpool courtyard detail. Image © Zhi Xia

In fact, some people such as Japanese architect Nishizawa Ryue and Kengo Kuma have done some creative experiments about transformation of the traditional oriental architecture in recent years. The Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi who is the winner of the Pulitzer Prize of Building of 2018, combined his background of early study in western with his local culture, and developed modern architecture language that related to his own history, culture and local traditions.

internal courtyard and external landscape. Image © Zhi Xia
internal courtyard and external landscape. Image © Zhi Xia

Even young Chinese architects have some “down-to-earth” experience and achievements on theory and practice, such as Yonghe Zhang’s experiment result of rammed wall building in early time, Shu Wang’s research and practice on traditional Chinese architecture, there are still many examples of this, in other words, paying attention to research and transform own traditional culture and architecture factors in the practices while accepting the nutrition of western modern/contemporary architecture culture, and suit to local conditions has become more common in China and even the whole regions outside the Europe and the United States during the process of the globalization of modern/contemporary architecture.

building entrance. Image © Zhi Xia
building entrance. Image © Zhi Xia

