Claussen Hotel / EPArquitectos

+ 23

Architects EPArquitectos

Location Mazatlán, Sin., Mexico

Category Residential

Lead Architect Erick Pérez

Design Team Sacnité Flores, Guillermo Barrera, Eloísa Gaxiola, Cristina Villarreal

Area 215.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs César Béjar, Marcos Betanzos

Manufacturers Loading...

Clients Everardo de la Cruz, Soluciones e Innovaciones en Construcción

Engineering Manuel Bernal

Landscape EPArquitectos

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. At the foot of Cerro de la Nevería and in front of one of the best views of Mazatlan is this small building of only 8 x 8 meters.

In order to feel a wider space it was important to appropriate the outstanding elements of the immediate and distant surroundings, through openings oriented to the landscape, such as the monument to the Mazatlecan Woman, the Piedras Blancas Islands, the Olas Altas Beach and the beautiful horizon with its sunsets.

The control of the sun, light, heat and privacy are regulated by means of a series of sliding screens made with "Otate", a kind of cane from the region, which allows the inhabitant to modulate at ease the transparency or opacity of the facades The space is compressed or expanded by means of its diaphragms, also creating a kinetic facade.