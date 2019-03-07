Claussen Hotel / EPArquitectos

-
Architects
-
Location: Mazatlán, Sin., Mexico
-
Category
-
Lead Architect: Erick Pérez
-
Design Team: Sacnité Flores, Guillermo Barrera, Eloísa Gaxiola, Cristina Villarreal
-
Area: 215.0 m2
-
Project Year: 2019
-
Photographs
-
Clients: Everardo de la Cruz, Soluciones e Innovaciones en Construcción
-
Engineering: Manuel Bernal
-
Landscape: EPArquitectos
Text description provided by the architects. At the foot of Cerro de la Nevería and in front of one of the best views of Mazatlan is this small building of only 8 x 8 meters.
In order to feel a wider space it was important to appropriate the outstanding elements of the immediate and distant surroundings, through openings oriented to the landscape, such as the monument to the Mazatlecan Woman, the Piedras Blancas Islands, the Olas Altas Beach and the beautiful horizon with its sunsets.
The control of the sun, light, heat and privacy are regulated by means of a series of sliding screens made with "Otate", a kind of cane from the region, which allows the inhabitant to modulate at ease the transparency or opacity of the facades The space is compressed or expanded by means of its diaphragms, also creating a kinetic facade.