  Claussen Hotel / EPArquitectos

Claussen Hotel / EPArquitectos

Claussen Hotel / EPArquitectos
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

© César Béjar © Marcos Betanzos

  • Clients

    Everardo de la Cruz, Soluciones e Innovaciones en Construcción

  • Engineering

    Manuel Bernal

  • Landscape

    EPArquitectos
    • More Specs Less Specs
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. At the foot of Cerro de la Nevería and in front of one of the best views of Mazatlan is this small building of only 8 x 8 meters.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

In order to feel a wider space it was important to appropriate the outstanding elements of the immediate and distant surroundings, through openings oriented to the landscape, such as the monument to the Mazatlecan Woman, the Piedras Blancas Islands, the Olas Altas Beach and the beautiful horizon with its sunsets.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The control of the sun, light, heat and privacy are regulated by means of a series of sliding screens made with "Otate", a kind of cane from the region, which allows the inhabitant to modulate at ease the transparency or opacity of the facades The space is compressed or expanded by means of its diaphragms, also creating a kinetic facade.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Project location

