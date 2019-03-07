Shop ITSU Rio de Janeiro / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

-
Architects
LocationRío de Janeiro, Estado de Río de Janeiro, Brazil
Category
Lead ArchitectDanilo Terra, Pedro Tuma, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Bárbara Fernandes
Area60.0 m2
Project Year2018
Photographs
Landscape
Lighting ProjectEstúdio Ambar Iluminação
ConstructionQuatro Arquitetura
Text description provided by the architects. Itsu store in Rio de Janeiro was an interesting challenge: we needed to develop a project and quick work to meet the demands and deadlines of the mall, but at the same time, dialogue with the young and urban brand that Itsu represents.
On our first visit the mall building the structure of space soon caught our attention, leading us to the design of a "showcase wall" that keeps visible the structure of concrete blocks of the mall while creating modular niches with the same material.
The gray palette combined with the light pink of the hydraulic tile highlighted the pieces of wood Itsu that, with the vegetation and lighting, creates a fresh and contemporary environment for the store.