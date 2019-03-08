Energy Rehabilitation Existing Building / ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura

+ 24

Architects ariasrecalde taller de arquitectura

Location San Francisco de Asis Street, 6, 18005 Granada, Spain

Category Residential

Architect in Charge Luis Gonzalo Arias Recalde

Other Participants Manel González de Ribot, Juan Miguel Quirosa García

Area 4917.0 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Javier Callejas Sevilla

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. We act on an existing residential building built in 1962, with very precarious materials and with a scarce endowment of services and facilities.

After analysing the existing building and checking that it was close to the end of its useful life cycle, we decided to undertake a surface extension by adding a floor above what was initially built and improving its accessibility, thermal and acoustic insulation.

The decision was taken to unify the volumes of new construction with the rest of the building by means of an exterior cladding of corrugated steel sheet that would function as a ventilated façade.

The new top floor of the building does not respect the alignment of the façade, recessed to generate terrace spaces and thus insinuate a continuity at skin level, but a formalization different from the rest of the building.

An elevator is added within the inner courtyard of the building, which serves as a vertical conduit for the new layout of efficient facilities for the building.