Birch Moss Chapel / Kengo Kuma and Associates

-
Architects
-
LocationNagano, Nagano Prefecture, Japan
-
Category
-
Project teamMasafumi Yukimoto, Ayumu Shimotsukasa
-
Area66.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
Text description provided by the architects. Our idea was to obliterate the small chapel into Karuizawa’s white birches.
We randomly put up structural bodies made with steel covered by trunks of birch, as though they were the trees in the forest. They support the glazed roof of the chapel, and benches are made of glass and acrylic. We covered the floor with moss inside and outside of the chapel, successfully making the chapel disappear into the birches.
On the approach toward the chapel, a heart-shaped artwork by French artist Jean –Michel Othoniel was placed.