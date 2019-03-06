World
80ADR-House / ONG&ONG

  19:00 - 6 March, 2019
80ADR-House / ONG&ONG
80ADR-House / ONG&ONG, © Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

© Derek Swalwell

  • Architects

    ONG&ONG

  • Location

    Singapore

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Architect

    ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

  • Architecture Directors

    Maria Arango & Diego Molina

  • Architecture Team members

    Ryan Manuel,Julius Caramat, Eleazar Manahan and Tomas Jaramillo

  • Area

    223.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in Eastern Singapore amongst traditional shop houses and family homes, 80ADR-House is part of a tide of renewal that ebbs slowly into the island’s older neighbourhoods. An A&A project that carefully integrates classic and contemporary styles, the revamped residence subtly contrast its surroundings – with Architects drawing inspiration from the past while simultaneously adapting features for modern use.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Behind a wood-strip front gate, a grain specked pebble driveway leads into the first floor of the home. Lined to one side by a compact garden area, the focus of the entranceway is a transplanted frangipani tree that spreads across the green space. Inside the house, oak flooring in a herringbone formation lines the main living room area.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

An open floor plan flows into the kitchen and dining space that has been fitted with an array of modern appliances. Retained elements on the ground floor include classic tiles, along with a wet kitchen and back washroom. These classic features are complimented by an abundance of bronze tonalities interspersed throughout the space.

1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Section X-X
Section X-X

Architects elected to treat the structure conservatively, working to ensure that 80ADR-House remained a low-rise inter-terrace house. To accentuate the height of the internal spaces, the centre of the second floor was removed and rejoined on one side with thick glass floor panels. Two bedrooms sit towards the rear of the house, with a foyer area fronting a third bedroom and balcony area that faces the street.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The centrepiece of the upper floors is an intricate breeze blocks façade that extends across the second and third storey, tracing its way to a large skylight that cascades light into the interior spaces. The home’s original white brick walls were also retained, providing a counter point to the mesh lined stairwell that leads to the master bedroom on the uppermost floor.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The highlight of the home is the master bedroom which overlooks the backyard garden and the surrounding neighbourhood beyond. Separating the main bedroom area from the bathroom and walk-in wardrobe is an inventive mirror system that can be adjusted to cordon off the different areas.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Concealed sliding doors provide added privacy to the extended master bathroom, which is defined by hexagon-cut marble floors in grey and reverse white. The final design also includes a combined balcony space sitting just outside the master bedroom. Here architects implemented flexibility through a black spiral staircase that leads to a newly introduced rooftop area.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

