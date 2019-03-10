SOHO Gubei / KPF

+ 47

Architects KPF

Location Shanghai, China

Category Shopping Centers

Building Height 170 m

Area 160244.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by KPF, the newly unveiling Gubei SOHO, deemed as the tallest Tower of Gubei, Shanghai Hongqiao area, had just completed. The distinctive zig-zag form of Gubei Soho strikes a dynamic silhouette that extends the character of the new Hongqiao Central Park and creates a signature landmark for Shanghai’s central business district.

The project consists of a 38-story office tower and a 12-story podium with retail and basement parking. The landscape design takes advantage of proximity to the park, extending the experience of resting and strolling in a lush natural environment into the project.

Taking advantage of its central position in views across the park, the architectural form is at the same time rational and expressive. Inspired by the proportions of Constantin Brâncu’s Endless Column, the tower presents itself as an undulating obelisk featuring a diagonally canted zig-zag profile.

Each side of its sculptural form consists of four stacked volumes. A series of shifted grids create a density of wall surface that shades from the sun, reduces glass glare, and creates a sense of urban solidity.

The podium massing complements the tower with a simpler articulation. The angle on its vertical planes place emphasis on the street experience by reflecting the residential neighborhood. On the top level, a sky garden is placed, offering dining and outdoor spaces to both the building tenants and the general public.