From Chinese architectural photographer Zheng Shi comes imagery of Kengo Kuma's Yangcheng Lake Tourist Transportation Center in China. Architecture aimed to build a topographic structure as a large hill by randomly placing aluminum extruded materials with single-sized sections. Inside is designed as the assemblage of slanted floors, in order to maintain the same landform both in inside and outside that create some random yet ambiguous state.
Kengo Kuma and Associates's Yangcheng Lake Tourist Transportation Center Through The Lens Of Zheng Shi
- 07:01 - 5 April, 2019
- by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Kengo Kuma and Associates's Yangcheng Lake Tourist Transportation Center Through The Lens Of Zheng Shi
View the complete gallery
About this author