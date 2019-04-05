World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Kengo Kuma and Associates's Yangcheng Lake Tourist Transportation Center Through The Lens Of Zheng Shi

Kengo Kuma and Associates's Yangcheng Lake Tourist Transportation Center Through The Lens Of Zheng Shi

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Kengo Kuma and Associates's Yangcheng Lake Tourist Transportation Center Through The Lens Of Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
Kengo Kuma and Associates's Yangcheng Lake Tourist Transportation Center Through The Lens Of Zheng Shi, © Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi

From Chinese architectural photographer Zheng Shi comes imagery of Kengo Kuma's Yangcheng Lake Tourist Transportation Center in China. Architecture aimed to build a topographic structure as a large hill by randomly placing aluminum extruded materials with single-sized sections. Inside is designed as the assemblage of slanted floors, in order to maintain the same landform both in inside and outside that create some random yet ambiguous state.

Save this picture!
© Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
© Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
© Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
© Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
© Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
© Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
© Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
© Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
© Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
© Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
© Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
© Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi
Save this picture!
© Zheng Shi
© Zheng Shi

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: 韩爽 - HAN Shuang. "Kengo Kuma and Associates's Yangcheng Lake Tourist Transportation Center Through The Lens Of Zheng Shi" 05 Apr 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912694/kengo-kuma-and-associatess-yangcheng-lake-tourist-transportation-center-through-the-lens-of-zheng-shi/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream