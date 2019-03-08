World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Switzerland
  5. HDPF
  6. 2018
  7. Mobile Housing Vulkanplatz / HDPF

Mobile Housing Vulkanplatz / HDPF

  • 02:00 - 8 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mobile Housing Vulkanplatz / HDPF
Save this picture!
Mobile Housing Vulkanplatz / HDPF, © Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

© Simone Bossi © Simone Bossi © Simone Bossi © Simone Bossi + 39

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. The foundation for affordable and ecological housing - Einfach Wohnen is realizing a temporary housing compound in Zurich-Altstetten.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The 33 housing units will be rented out to young students by the Jugendwohnnetz JUWO and made available for asylum seekers by the Asyl Organisation Zürich AOZ.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Both organizations seek to provide functional and affordable housing space for a limited duration. It will be the first project ever in Switzerland to combine housing units for both students and asylum seekers within one compound.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
HDPF
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Switzerland
Cite: "Mobile Housing Vulkanplatz / HDPF" 08 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912686/mobile-housing-vulkanplatz-hdpf/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream