FLEXSE / SA lab

Text description provided by the architects. FLEXSE is a modern view of a traditional Scandinavian BBQ house and the first prototype of a compact module. During winter or in cold weather it is cozy and comfortable to cook and chill inside, while in summer the open terrace is a nice place to spend time.

The design maximizes the usable area while keeping a minimal footprint and making it versatile for different functional scenarios. The first version of FLEXSE is used as a small BBQ house. Other functions available – a sauna, a guest house, a tiny house, if you decide to put it in the countryside. Otherwise, the module can be located within the city limits and become a nice place for a small café, shop, or an office pod, if it is located inside an existing building.

The module can be assembled in parts on site and consists of 100% recyclable materials. The structure can be positioned on different foundations – concrete slab, metal piers, etc., which allows for placing it in the most remote areas, even on water. The module is customizable inside and outside – various types of finishing materials are available for choosing.