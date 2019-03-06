World
David Adjaye Designs Terrazzo Housing Project for Munich

David Adjaye Designs Terrazzo Housing Project for Munich
David Adjaye Designs Terrazzo Housing Project for Munich, Munich Housing. Image Courtesy of Forbes Massie
Munich Housing. Image Courtesy of Forbes Massie

Sir David Adjaye has designed a new dark terrazo residential complex for development firm Euroboden in Munich, Germany. Located in the city's Schwabing District near the Englischer Garten, the design will include 14 homes framed within a rational grid structure. Mixing recesses, loggias and openings, the project is made to echo the rhythm of the streetsacpe in the larger residential context.

Munich Housing. Image Courtesy of Forbes Massie
Munich Housing. Image Courtesy of Forbes Massie

Centering on the building's terrazo facade, the building envelope picks up on the character of the surrounding buildings from the post-war era to create a new urban architecture. Structured by its facade columns, the housing and inner life of the project is balanced with greenery throughout. Featuring a roof terrace and shared communal garden, the project aims to create connections with the nearby Englischer Garten. Combining apartments, penthouses and townhouses, the design will open up to private outdoor spaces and sunken gardens.

Munich Housing. Image Courtesy of Forbes Massie
Munich Housing. Image Courtesy of Forbes Massie

The new housing will cover a 2,000-square-meter area of living spaces around the multi-family housing. The design also aims to bring additional natural light into the basement through its sunken gardens and formal arrangement. "The permeability of the building volume is in harmony with the lush nature of the surroundings," said David Adjaye. In addition, the new housing will be built from local materials interpreted in an international context.

The Munich housing project is currently in planning, and no completion date has been announced.

