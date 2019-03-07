World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporal Installations
  4. China
  5. Bengo Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Street-Wall Gallery on Yuyuan Road / Bengo Studio

Street-Wall Gallery on Yuyuan Road / Bengo Studio

  • 19:00 - 7 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Street-Wall Gallery on Yuyuan Road / Bengo Studio
Save this picture!
Street-Wall Gallery on Yuyuan Road / Bengo Studio, © Tianjin Shi
© Tianjin Shi

© Hao Chen © Hao Chen GIF. Image Courtesy of Bengo Studio © Tianjin Shi + 18

Save this picture!
© Hao Chen
© Hao Chen

Text description provided by the architects. Yuyuan Road is one of the most historic streets in downtown Shanghai. The Street-Wall Gallery on Yuyuan Road is an art gallery designed for passers-by. We hoped to create an instant immersive experience, so we conceived this ultra-thin art gallery, which clings closely to the wall, with a total length of 5.2 meters and a floor area of less than 1 square meter. At the height of the eyes in the gallery, we set up a glass slot of 4.2 meters long and 30 millimeters high. Inside the glass slot is a luminous cavity for the exhibits. The passers-by can peep through the thin strip window to appreciate the artworks in the gallery. Meanwhile, they can also submit their own artworks to the operator, UNITU, by scanning the QR code in the gallery. Every month, UNITU selects an artwork from submitted works to present in the Street-Wall Gallery. Therefore, either for the curating form or the viewing form, it is a community art gallery that exclusively belongs to passers-by.

Save this picture!
© Hao Chen
© Hao Chen

Because the construction took place in a community, in order to avoid disturbing local residents, the Street-Wall Gallery was required to complete construction in one night. Therefore, we combined factory prefabrication with on-site assembly. The main structure of the gallery adopted a one-piece steel frame. A 5-meter long, metal-fluorocarbon-coated FRP shell was prefabricated, and placed on the frame to form an external enclosure. The on-site installation took only three hours. This art gallery that belongs to passers-by was going to open the next day.

Save this picture!
© Di Zhu
© Di Zhu
Save this picture!
detail
detail
Save this picture!
© Tianjin Shi
© Tianjin Shi

The first exhibition in the Street-Wall Gallery is Xizi’s photography exhibition of the “stalls” on the old streets in Shanghai. The gallery was originally part of the 2017 Urban Design Festival, but for the surrounding communities’ fondness, it was retained. For such an “illegal” temporary building on the street, this was a miracle.

Save this picture!
© Hao Chen
© Hao Chen
Save this picture!
© Di Zhu
© Di Zhu

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Bengo Studio
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Temporal installations China
Cite: "Street-Wall Gallery on Yuyuan Road / Bengo Studio" 07 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912639/street-wall-gallery-on-yuyuan-road-bengo-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream