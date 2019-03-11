World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Canada
  5. Tux Agency
  6. 2018
  7. Abercorn Chalet / Tux Agency + Guillaume Kukucka Architect

Abercorn Chalet / Tux Agency + Guillaume Kukucka Architect

  • 16:00 - 11 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Abercorn Chalet / Tux Agency + Guillaume Kukucka Architect
Save this picture!
Abercorn Chalet / Tux Agency + Guillaume Kukucka Architect, © Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

© Maxime Brouillet © Maxime Brouillet © Maxime Brouillet © Maxime Brouillet + 52

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. A playful rural industrial Aesthetic. The Abercorn Chalet is nestled in the vales of the Eastern Townships, near the Vermont border. The goal was to create a unique living experience through architecture, embodying contrasts of harmony, open spaces and cozy areas. From the road, the house looks like a modest contemporary cottage.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

However it actually consists of four large interconnected black modules that sit above a first level concrete structure, dressed in raw cedar. With several offset façades, each one contains ample windows that overlook an in-ground pool and a garage/workshop. The group of structures is reminiscent of a farm, with a central courtyard and outbuildings.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Walking around the chalet allows you to explore new aspects of the architecture at every step and gives you the feeling that there is always something to discover through a new perspective. The entry ways and exits of the chalet are inspired by the contour lines of the ground, and thus allow the visitors to return progressively in contact with the building and to have new points of view on the surrounding countryside. The entry points are also sheltered, therefore allowing visitors to appreciate the design throughout all seasons and weather conditions.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Inspirations: Industry, Barns and Campgrounds. “Think of a pig barn,” The Designer would tell suppliers with a laugh, trying to shock them while pointing out the project’s rough and playful sides. The interior use of traditional exterior cladding, like corrugated or profiled sheet metal, painted black or gold, disrupts reference points and creates a feeling of being outside while actually remaining indoors. “You get the same effect while camping, where you feel as though you are part of nature and yet are protected.”

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
Layout
Layout

The northern orientation of the lot and certain other constraints led to the optimization of the building’s positioning, and to a clever arrangement of the windows—including the skylights—to favour the entry of light according to the hour of day, the seasons and livelihood inside the house. The concept team analyzed the trajectory of the sun and modelled its reflections on the sheet-metal walls.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

As the hours go by, the light can create interesting shadows and animations indoors. No air conditioning was necessary but particular attention was given to the positioning of open windows and patio doors to create fresh air circulation in each room.The building plan was organized around 2 axes: The creation of spaces to allow for circulation, wide or narrow, which stimulate curiosity, all while favouring the functional use of the area. The play on the axes of perspectives, either through the windows or from one level to another, to provide different points of view through the spaces of the home and also allow nature to penetrate the interior.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

Two suspended terraces have been integrated into the extension of the building to accentuate its linearity in the space. One is located on the east side, to allow occupants to benefit from the rising sun as they enjoy their morning coffee. The second is on the west side, where they can benefit from the pleasure of the end of a summer day. Access to this terrace by a wide patio door and a descending staircase are inspired by the image of a boat bridge. You can admire the horizon and the view of the three ponds while walking.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Tux Agency
Office
Guillaume Kukucka Architect
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Canada
Cite: "Abercorn Chalet / Tux Agency + Guillaume Kukucka Architect" 11 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912637/abercorn-chalet-tux-agency-plus-guillaume-kukucka-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream