World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Amphitheater
  4. Indonesia
  5. Architecture Sans Frontieres Indonesia
  6. 2019
  7. Chicken Comb Amphitheater / Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia

Chicken Comb Amphitheater / Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia

  • 21:00 - 22 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Chicken Comb Amphitheater / Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia
Save this picture!
Chicken Comb Amphitheater / Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia, Courtesy of Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia (ASF-ID)
Courtesy of Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia (ASF-ID)

  • Partners

    East Java Christian Church (Malang), Presbyterian Church of The Repubic of Korea (Seoul)

  • Total costs

    ca. USD 20.000
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia (ASF-ID)
Courtesy of Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia (ASF-ID)

Text description provided by the architects. The East Java Christian Church invited Indonesian Architects Without Borders to design a new facility which signify local characteristics using sustainable materials. The village of Jengger (or chicken comb in bahasa) is located around seven hundreds meter above sea level.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GKJW
Courtesy of GKJW

Jengger village is home to many small scale farmers who grow coffee in the periphery of state’s forest. The village is surrounded by giant bamboo (Dendrocalamus asper sp.) but they are under utilized. Given its size and strength there was no doubt the native bamboo will serve best for the project; performance stage which requires generous space and wide roof span.

Save this picture!
Elevation A
Elevation A
Save this picture!
Section
Section

From the end of 2016 several workshops were organised in the village with participation of volunteers and architecture students covering topics of bamboo preservation and modern joinery using steel bolts and mortar injection.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia (ASF-ID)
Courtesy of Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia (ASF-ID)

It took more than a year to raise fund for the project including from Presbyterian Church of The Republic of Korea. After around twenty thousand dollars were collected in mid 2018 the construction began. The main level were completed in six months, semi-open amphitheater with capacity of three hundreds with natural ventilation. Up to know the toilet area and seating is on progress.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia (ASF-ID)
Courtesy of Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia (ASF-ID)

Villagers both from Christian as well as Muslim communities were hand in hand in building the “bamboo amphitheater.” To appreciate their ethics, the Church donated the new facility to the public on its inauguration day 22 January. It was came as a surprise.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia (ASF-ID)
Courtesy of Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia (ASF-ID)

Now the chicken comb amphitheater is available to host religious, cultural, and social events. Including for the local kuda lumping choreography. To sum up, the planning and implementation of the project proving strong cooperation and religious tolerance adhere to East-Javan farmers.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia (ASF-ID)
Courtesy of Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia (ASF-ID)

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Architecture Sans Frontieres Indonesia
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance amphitheater Indonesia
Cite: "Chicken Comb Amphitheater / Architecture Sans Frontières Indonesia" 22 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912624/chicken-comb-amphitheater-architecture-sans-frontieres-indonesia/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream