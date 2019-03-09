World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. China
  5. AD ARCHITECTURE
  6. 2018
  7. Dreams-Chasing Life & Art Showroom / AD ARCHITECTURE

Dreams-Chasing Life & Art Showroom / AD ARCHITECTURE

  • 21:00 - 9 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dreams-Chasing Life & Art Showroom / AD ARCHITECTURE
Save this picture!
© Yun Ouyang
© Yun Ouyang

© Yun Ouyang © Yun Ouyang © Yun Ouyang © Yun Ouyang + 32

  • Architects

    AD ARCHITECTURE

  • Location

    Jinhong Road, Longhu District, Shantou City, Guangdong, China

  • Category

    Interior Design

  • Cheaf Designer

    Peihe Xie

  • Design Team

    AD ARCHITECTURE

  • Construction Team

    AD CONSTRUCTION

  • Main materials

    concrete, white latex paint, black latex paint, plastic flooring

  • Area

    480.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Yun Ouyang
Save this picture!
© Yun Ouyang
© Yun Ouyang

"In the gray space, a red gyro rotates at a high speed around the center fulcrum. The gravitational force at the edge continues to be generated and resists the center support. Gaze in the endless rotation causes people to fall into the abyss of dreams, mysterious, dark and overlapping...", everyone has a dream, which is an illusory yet real experience. Dreams provide more space for people to think about infinity, transcending the boundaries of real space, chasing, exploring and conquering in dreams while looking backward at the self and superego in personality. Perhaps it is also an encouragement for people to contemplate in real life. And that’s why we call it Dreams-Chasing.

Save this picture!
© Yun Ouyang
© Yun Ouyang

Save this picture!
© Yun Ouyang
© Yun Ouyang

The project is located inside a mall in the suburbs. Space is mainly targeted for displaying furniture and mattresses. The designer defines it as life & art showroom. The site is a narrow rectangular space in the east-west direction, with a standard column grid structure and evenly distributed windows on the north and south walls, resulting in a single spatial form. Based on the ingenious conception of space, the designer pushes the background of the project to the edge of the dream, and explores the diverse meanings of showroom space under the condition of limited space structure through the concept of “taking objects as reality, space as virtual, and dreams as the world”.

Save this picture!
© Yun Ouyang
© Yun Ouyang
Save this picture!
© Yun Ouyang
© Yun Ouyang

Space is virtual. In fact, in the virtual state, the narratives are allowed not to be presented in the order of events. To avoid a single linear space form, the design opens the non-load-bearing partition wall that combines the structure from the very beginning. A simple and pure geometrical form is interspersed in the framework of structure, and the original space is decomposed and reconstructed, creating spaces of different shapes and interconnections, both inside and outside, thus the boundaries of space are blurred.

Save this picture!
Dreams-Chasing Life & Art Showroom / AD ARCHITECTURE, © Yun Ouyang
© Yun Ouyang
Save this picture!
© Yun Ouyang
© Yun Ouyang

By refining the volume of the form, the versatile geometry functions as a division of space while independent from the space. The arc-shaped form adds fun to the space that is filled with tension, and the missing hole not only implies the beginning of each unknown space but also allows the spaces to penetrate each other. A sloping wall seems to point to an unknown edge. Under the superposition of multiple forms and spaces, the viewers are guided into a world between dream and reality. Space is no longer limited to displaying, instead, it is a space that can be perceived, thus generating subjective experience and memory.

Save this picture!
Geometric forms. Image Courtesy of AD ARCHITECTURE
Geometric forms. Image Courtesy of AD ARCHITECTURE

Objects as reality. From spatial memory to empathy, objects are the spiritual carrier of life, the viewers' token in space, and the continuation of emotions, presented in the form of freedom, revealing life in space and returning to the essence of life.

Save this picture!
© Yun Ouyang
© Yun Ouyang

Take dreams as the world, where the viewers are in self-observation.

Save this picture!
© Yun Ouyang
© Yun Ouyang

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
AD ARCHITECTURE
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center Gallery Interior Design China
Cite: "Dreams-Chasing Life & Art Showroom / AD ARCHITECTURE" 09 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912621/dreams-chasing-life-and-art-showroom-ad-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yun Ouyang

追梦生活艺术展厅 / 艾克建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream