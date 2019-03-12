World
  7. Roberto Herbster Gusmão School / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

Roberto Herbster Gusmão School / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

  • 10:00 - 12 March, 2019
Roberto Herbster Gusmão School / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
Roberto Herbster Gusmão School / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados, © Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

  • Architects

    Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados

  • Location

    Av. Cornélio Viana - Nossa Sra. do Carmo II, Sete Lagoas - MG, Brazil

  • Category

    Sustainability

  • Design Team

    Gustavo Penna Laura Penna Norberto Bambozzi Alice Leite Flores Alyne Ferreira Ana Isabel de Sá Bárbara Novais Catarina Hermanny Carolina Castro Eduardo Magalhães Fernanda Tolentino Fernando Artigas Gabriel de Souza Henrique Neves Hiromi Sassaki Isadora Dawson Ivan Rimsa Jordana Faria Julia Lins Juliana Ferreira Larissa Freire Leticia Carneiro Marcus Flávio Martins Michelle Moura Naiara Costa Naim Korqa Oded Stahl Patrícia Gonçalves Paula Salum Raquel de Resende Sarah Fernandes

  • Area

    25808.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Jomar Bragança

  • Management and Planning

    Risia Botrel Isabela Tolentino Taimara Araújo

  • Marketing

    Diana Penna Tamiris Bibbó

  • Landscape Design

    Flávia D’Urso Paisagismo

  • Lighting

    Luce Projetos & Consultoria

  • Acoustics

    Oppus Acústica Ltda

  • Concrete Structure

    BEDÊ Engenharia de Estruturas

  • Metal Structure

    Almeida Engenharia de Estruturas Metálicas

  • Foundations

    Azambuja Engenharia e Geotecnia

  • Electrical

    Facury Gestão & Tecnologia e Projelet Projetos de Sistemas Prediais

  • Hydraulics

    Facury Gestão & Tecnologia e Projelet Projetos de Sistemas Prediais

  • Air conditioning

    ConSET Engenharia de Projetos

  • Construction

    Marco Projetos e Construções

  • Automation

    Facury Gestão & Tecnologia e Projelet Projetos de Sistemas Prediais

  • Cenotechnical

    Cineplast e Alexandre Sresnewsky

  • Visual communication

    Greco Design

  • Containment

    Azambuja Engenharia e Geotecnia

  • Detection and Alarm

    Facury Gestão & Tecnologia e Projelet Projetos de Sistemas Prediais

  • Scaffolding

    Dinaflex

  • GLP

    Facury Gestão & Tecnologia e Projelet Projetos de Sistemas Prediais

  • Waterproofing

    Firmino Siqueira Consultoria

  • Fire Protection

    Facury Gestão & Tecnologia e Projelet Projetos de Sistemas Prediais

  • Budget

    FS Consultores

  • Institutional Security

    Facury Gestão & Tecnologia e Projelet Projetos de Sistemas Prediais

  • Sound

    Oppus Acústica Ltda

  • SPD

    Facury Gestão & Tecnologia e Projelet Projetos de Sistemas Prediais

  • Telecommunications

    Facury Gestão & Tecnologia e Projelet Projetos de Sistemas Prediais

  • Land area

    388230.5 ft²

  • Built Area

    277795.5 ft²
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

Text description provided by the architects. To the extensive and varied repertoire of accumulated works, spanning over more than four decades, the Gustavo Penna office added in the first end of 2015 the second school by the Zerrenner foundation, a nonprofit, co-manager of Ambev in Brazil.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

Newly constructed, the institution is located in Sete Lagoas, about 70 kilometers from Belo Horizonte.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The school is built on a large plot on Cornelio Viana Avenue, at the outskirts of the city, with the landscape of the Santa Helena mountain range at its background. The land and its surroundings are set in a rural area and its current resident population is predominantly of low income. Without wishing to alter the profile of the residents the environment undergoes positive transformation, due, at least in part, to the architecture of the new educational, sports and cultural complex. Behind this transformative capacity is the idea that different activities can coexist in harmony. In this sense, the project is very significant and, therefore, was designed as a grand single gesture, "which invites and welcomes," said Penna.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
1st floor plan
1st floor plan

Viewed from the Avenue, the complex is defined by a large curved portico, which catalyzes the welcoming greetings.  It is forms by a metal structure with mineral coating plates. Extending parallel to the avenue, this element indicates the access and articulates internally the main volumes. Two secondary accesses serve the staff of the institution, leading from the parking areas at the edges of the lot. A loading/ unloading area is also located within the parking area.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The complex consists of 3 blocks: Elementary School and Secondary to the south, Technical School to the north. At the center is the block of the auditorium and gymnasium, enabling external and internal functions. The distribution of volumes respects the north-south orientation, favorable for educational use. In addition, its hollowed forms are permeable to the winds of the region, benefiting the thermal comfort. The entire project was designed in a standardized and rational manner in order to facilitate its implementation with greater efficiency in the construction process.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

At the heart of the school’s grounds a large square unites the three blocks. Different uses coexist in it: on one hand, along its south and north edges are the institutional areas; on the other, its eastern and western are dedicated to sports facilities. Landscaping elements in the square define its subareas. A large water tower, doubling as a clock tower, crowns the space, creating an element of strong image: reference point for the school and city.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The block hosting the elementary and middle school extends parallel to "A" street and consists of two floors. On the ground floor, a large balcony opens multiple possibilities of living and use; through it the square’s landscape continues.
This great pilotis is punctuated by clusters of generous green vertical nuclei, allowing direct and clear access to the various parts of the building. Distributed along these elements are the service spaces, pedagogical framework and classrooms for special subject. A restaurant open area is located at the end of this first block, functioning as a pivot point between it and the open sports courts. On the second floor are the classrooms (32 to 40 students each) and support areas.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The second of the blocks, located on the north, consists of the technical education section; it is perpendicular to the Prof. Alfredo Valadares Street and has a functional and formal configuration similar to that of elementary school’s block.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The ground floor houses the library and the entire administrative sector. The second floor contains 10 classrooms, with 35 students per class, and support areas.

The third and central block houses the auditorium and the gym. More solemn and monumental in its form, it opens the school to a wider audience. it allows an access independent of the school.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

The auditorium foyer is visible from Cornelio Viana Avenue. From this generous space, one has access to an auditorium of 600 seats with a mezzanine. A cafe located on the mezzanine welcomes visitors and generates an extra living space.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

At its back, this block houses a gym for 1000 people. Facing the central square, its rear facade, composed of large sliding doors, allows the connection between interior and exterior. A temporal stage can be located at this facade, expanding the possibilities of using these spaces. Ventilation is provided by means of a hot air outlet at the top along the portal. A sense of a general continuity is enhanced by the building’s light envelope, consisting of panels of horizontal metal blinds. They also contribute to reducing the temperature through shading and channeling of winds.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

In total, the building area is approximately 19,000 m² with an occupancy rate of about 35% of the lot’s total area. There liberates over 8,000 square meters of green area; the area unbuilt area and institutional area thas correspond to more than 7,000 m². When fully occupied, the school can serve more than 2500 students. The auditorium has a capacity for 450 people and the gym, for up to a thousand.
Opened for use in 2016, the building starts its function as an institution on knowledge and social improvement.

Project location

About this office
Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Sustainability Brazil
Cite: "Roberto Herbster Gusmão School / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados" [Fundação Zerrenner - Unidade Educacional de Sete Lagoas / Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados] 12 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912590/roberto-herbster-gusmao-school-gustavo-penna-arquiteto-e-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

