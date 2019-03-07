50 Best Residential Axonometric Drawings

World
White Pagoda Temple Hutong Courtyard Renovation / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

During the professional life of an architect, the task of designing a residence can be a frequent occurrence. As the project develops, representing a vision in a determined space through a set of drawings is certainly one of the primary tasks of the design process. While the architect has a certain level of visual literacy, sometimes the client won't necessarily understand all the drawings. Going beyond the two-dimensionality of the plans, sections and elevations, axonometric perspectives are presented as an efficient instrument in the spatial representation of the project. When adding the notion of third dimension—and even though it’s presented by on a 2D sheet of paper—it gives a better understanding to those unfamiliar with technical drawings.

With that in mind, we have compiled a set of 50 axonometric perspectives of residential designs featured in our database. Presented with a variety of line styles, colors, textures and techniques, these drawings are classified into four different groups to help inspire your next residential project.

Artistic

Drawings don't have to be necessarily rigid and follow predetermined guidelines. Some possibilities can go beyond the simple idea of spatial explanation and how the project sits on its context.

Artistic axonometrics are able to express a new level of architecture concepts much more related to purpose and experience or what the architect wants to achieve in terms of how the project can be lived and felt by the user.

Save this picture!
Casa 4x6x6 / dua studio
Casa 4x6x6 / dua studio

Save this picture!
A House of Small Talks / WARP architects
A House of Small Talks / WARP architects

Save this picture!
Residência GAS / OOIIO Arquitectura
Residência GAS / OOIIO Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Casa Matryoshka / Shift Architecture Urbanism
Casa Matryoshka / Shift Architecture Urbanism

Save this picture!
Residência nas Palmeiras / Abraham John Architects
Residência nas Palmeiras / Abraham John Architects

Save this picture!
Residência Rode / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Residência Rode / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Site and Context

A project can hardly be understood without its context. Sometimes a project can be set in a flat site, in the middle of a valley or it can even be inserted on a slope with rugged topography. Axonometics are a type of representation that goes beyond the traditional two-dimensional context drawings and allows, in a single moment, to understand the complexity of the surroundings of a residential project, along with its challenges and benefits.

Save this picture!
Casa Jardim / CONNATURAL
Casa Jardim / CONNATURAL

Save this picture!
White Pagoda Temple Hutong Courtyard Renovation / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
White Pagoda Temple Hutong Courtyard Renovation / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

Save this picture!
Casas JJ&S.M / Atelier Mima
Casas JJ&S.M / Atelier Mima

Save this picture!
Residência Kiss / Lazor Office
Residência Kiss / Lazor Office

Save this picture!
Casa 711H / BLOCO Arquitetos
Casa 711H / BLOCO Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Casa D / KIENTRUC O
Casa D / KIENTRUC O

Save this picture!
Casa no Riacho / Architecture BRIO
Casa no Riacho / Architecture BRIO

Save this picture!
Casa AVE / Martín Dulanto
Casa AVE / Martín Dulanto

Save this picture!
Casa LT / MAIN OFFICE
Casa LT / MAIN OFFICE

Save this picture!
Residência Campestre / TAAB
Residência Campestre / TAAB

Save this picture!
Residência MT / Telles Arquitetura
Residência MT / Telles Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Residência na Duna / Luciano Kruk
Residência na Duna / Luciano Kruk

Save this picture!
Residência C4 / Bassico Arquitectos + MV ARQUITECTOS
Residência C4 / Bassico Arquitectos + MV ARQUITECTOS

Save this picture!
Casa Inverso / D+A
Casa Inverso / D+A

Volumetry

In a first stage of the design process, models and diagrams can establish an understanding of the primary volume and mass configuration. Parallel to the design of the elements that will form the façade and interiors, the development of axonometric volumes can help explain the final design and the intention of the project, allowing you to avoid the use of mockups and renderings.

Save this picture!
Casa 5 / Arquitectura en Estudio
Casa 5 / Arquitectura en Estudio

Save this picture!
Casa L / Dellekamp Arquitectos
Casa L / Dellekamp Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Casa no Morro / Abdenur Arquitectos
Casa no Morro / Abdenur Arquitectos

Save this picture!
CASA SOL / atelier data
CASA SOL / atelier data

Save this picture!
Casa Tacuri / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos
Casa Tacuri / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Casa Vermelha / extrastudio
Casa Vermelha / extrastudio

 

Save this picture!
Residência Machagua / Croxatto y Opazo Arquitectos
Residência Machagua / Croxatto y Opazo Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Residência no Campo Belo / Jamelo Arquitetura
Residência no Campo Belo / Jamelo Arquitetura

Materiality and Construction Techniques

  • Another possibility of axonometric perspectives is the representation of constructive and structural systems. Using these drawings, new points of views are revealed alongside the set of solutions, helping the design team decide and define the structure and materiality of the house.

Save this picture!
Casa Claudios / Arquitetura Nacional
Casa Claudios / Arquitetura Nacional

Save this picture!
Casa Brillhart / Brillhart Architecture
Casa Brillhart / Brillhart Architecture

Save this picture!
Casa Dique Luján / FRAM arquitectos
Casa Dique Luján / FRAM arquitectos

Save this picture!
Casa em Cotia / UNA Arquitetos
Casa em Cotia / UNA Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Casa Equestre / Luciano Kruk
Casa Equestre / Luciano Kruk

Save this picture!
Casa na Mantiqueira / UNA Arquitetos
Casa na Mantiqueira / UNA Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Residência 510 / Johnsen Schmaling Architects
Residência 510 / Johnsen Schmaling Architects

 

Save this picture!
Residência do Surfista / Java Architecture
Residência do Surfista / Java Architecture

Save this picture!
Residência na Prosperina / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura
Residência na Prosperina / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Residência para um criador de cavalos / Diego Baraona
Residência para um criador de cavalos / Diego Baraona

Interiors

Axonometric views can also show interiors by applying perspective to a section drawing or to a plan. Combining the section and plan in a three dimensional way will open up possibilities of expression to understand the interior use of space and how the inhabitant can move around the dwelling.

Save this picture!
Guadalquivir House / dérive LAB
Guadalquivir House / dérive LAB

Save this picture!
A White House, A Growing Home / Kai Liu
A White House, A Growing Home / Kai Liu

Save this picture!
The House Between a Well and a Light Tower / Harsh Vardhan Jain Architects
The House Between a Well and a Light Tower / Harsh Vardhan Jain Architects

Save this picture!
Casa Cupe / MNMA Studio
Casa Cupe / MNMA Studio

Save this picture!
Casa Aidar / Panorama Estudio
Casa Aidar / Panorama Estudio

Save this picture!
Casa ALM / Estudio ODS
Casa ALM / Estudio ODS

Save this picture!
Casa Bloco / nimtim architects
Casa Bloco / nimtim architects

Save this picture!
Casa da Eira / AR Studio Architects
Casa da Eira / AR Studio Architects

Save this picture!
Casa Mariana / Fittipaldi Arquitetura
Casa Mariana / Fittipaldi Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Casa sobre Caverna / zerozero
Casa sobre Caverna / zerozero

Save this picture!
Casa TH / DANstudio
Casa TH / DANstudio

Save this picture!
Casa Vila Roca / Bloco Arquitetos
Casa Vila Roca / Bloco Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Jingyuan No.22 / C+ Architects
Jingyuan No.22 / C+ Architects

Save this picture!
Mi Casa / Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo
Mi Casa / Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo

 

Save this picture!
Residência Dodia / NUDES
Residência Dodia / NUDES

Save this picture!
Residência Familiar / Ruetemple
Residência Familiar / Ruetemple

Save this picture!
Residência J2 / Lindvall A & D
Residência J2 / Lindvall A & D

Save this picture!
Residência N1 / Jonas Lindvall A & D
Residência N1 / Jonas Lindvall A & D

Save this picture!
Residência OL / ZD+A
Residência OL / ZD+A

Save this picture!
Residência Pomarino / Sommet
Residência Pomarino / Sommet

Save this picture!
Residência Prado d'Água / Jackson Ingham Architects
Residência Prado d'Água / Jackson Ingham Architects

Did you like this selection? We also remind you that you can compile interesting projects in custom galleries through the My ArchDaily tool, just create your account here and start building your own library!

News Articles
Cite: Pereira, Matheus. "50 Best Residential Axonometric Drawings" [60 melhores axonométricas de projetos residenciais] 07 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Castro, Fernanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912575/50-best-residential-axonometric-drawings/> ISSN 0719-8884

