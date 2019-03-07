50 Best Residential Axonometric Drawings

Save this picture! White Pagoda Temple Hutong Courtyard Renovation / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

During the professional life of an architect, the task of designing a residence can be a frequent occurrence. As the project develops, representing a vision in a determined space through a set of drawings is certainly one of the primary tasks of the design process. While the architect has a certain level of visual literacy, sometimes the client won't necessarily understand all the drawings. Going beyond the two-dimensionality of the plans, sections and elevations, axonometric perspectives are presented as an efficient instrument in the spatial representation of the project. When adding the notion of third dimension—and even though it’s presented by on a 2D sheet of paper—it gives a better understanding to those unfamiliar with technical drawings.

With that in mind, we have compiled a set of 50 axonometric perspectives of residential designs featured in our database. Presented with a variety of line styles, colors, textures and techniques, these drawings are classified into four different groups to help inspire your next residential project.

Artistic

Drawings don't have to be necessarily rigid and follow predetermined guidelines. Some possibilities can go beyond the simple idea of spatial explanation and how the project sits on its context.

Artistic axonometrics are able to express a new level of architecture concepts much more related to purpose and experience or what the architect wants to achieve in terms of how the project can be lived and felt by the user.

A House of Small Talks / WARP architects

Casa Matryoshka / Shift Architecture Urbanism

Residência nas Palmeiras / Abraham John Architects

Residência Rode / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Site and Context

A project can hardly be understood without its context. Sometimes a project can be set in a flat site, in the middle of a valley or it can even be inserted on a slope with rugged topography. Axonometics are a type of representation that goes beyond the traditional two-dimensional context drawings and allows, in a single moment, to understand the complexity of the surroundings of a residential project, along with its challenges and benefits.

White Pagoda Temple Hutong Courtyard Renovation / B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio

Casa no Riacho / Architecture BRIO

Residência na Duna / Luciano Kruk

Residência C4 / Bassico Arquitectos + MV ARQUITECTOS

Volumetry

In a first stage of the design process, models and diagrams can establish an understanding of the primary volume and mass configuration. Parallel to the design of the elements that will form the façade and interiors, the development of axonometric volumes can help explain the final design and the intention of the project, allowing you to avoid the use of mockups and renderings.

Casa 5 / Arquitectura en Estudio

Casa no Morro / Abdenur Arquitectos

Casa Tacuri / Gabriel Rivera Arquitectos

Residência Machagua / Croxatto y Opazo Arquitectos

Residência no Campo Belo / Jamelo Arquitetura

Materiality and Construction Techniques

Another possibility of axonometric perspectives is the representation of constructive and structural systems. Using these drawings, new points of views are revealed alongside the set of solutions, helping the design team decide and define the structure and materiality of the house.

Casa Dique Luján / FRAM arquitectos

Casa em Cotia / UNA Arquitetos

Casa na Mantiqueira / UNA Arquitetos

Residência 510 / Johnsen Schmaling Architects

Residência do Surfista / Java Architecture

Residência na Prosperina / Fabrica Nativa Arquitectura

Residência para um criador de cavalos / Diego Baraona

Interiors

Axonometric views can also show interiors by applying perspective to a section drawing or to a plan. Combining the section and plan in a three dimensional way will open up possibilities of expression to understand the interior use of space and how the inhabitant can move around the dwelling.

A White House, A Growing Home / Kai Liu

The House Between a Well and a Light Tower / Harsh Vardhan Jain Architects

Casa da Eira / AR Studio Architects

Casa Vila Roca / Bloco Arquitetos

Mi Casa / Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo

Residência J2 / Lindvall A & D

Residência N1 / Jonas Lindvall A & D

Residência Prado d'Água / Jackson Ingham Architects

