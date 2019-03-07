World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Atelier tao+c
  6. 2018
  7. U-shape room / Atelier tao+c

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

U-shape room / Atelier tao+c

  • 23:00 - 7 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
U-shape room / Atelier tao+c
Save this picture!
living room. Image © Fangfang Tian
living room. Image © Fangfang Tian

window. Image © Fangfang Tian from living room. Image © Fangfang Tian stair. Image © Fangfang Tian bedroom. Image © Fangfang Tian + 27

  • Interiors Designers

    Atelier tao+c

  • Location

    Shanghai, China

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Design Team

    Tao Liu, Chunyan Cai, Weilu Wang, Lihui Han

  • Contractor

    Shanghai Tianchen construction & decoration co.ltd.

  • Area

    42.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
windows. Image © Fangfang Tian
windows. Image © Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the ground floor of an old garden house, it’s a U-shape room with a full-faceted semi-circular window facing the back garden. Like many other 1930’s houses in French Concession in Shanghai, the house was originally built and inhabited by one bourgeois family, then was distribute to several families. Each family occupied one room and share the common kitchens and bathrooms on the other side of corridor. After many years of living together, people find the poor hygiene condition and lack of privacy getting more and more unbearable and moved out the house one after another in recent years. The 42sqm room was once the ballroom of the house and then a couple lived in it for decades, eventually moved out when they getting old.

Save this picture!
window. Image © Fangfang Tian
window. Image © Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
from living room. Image © Fangfang Tian
from living room. Image © Fangfang Tian

How to revive an original single function room to meet new need of living is a problem faced by many vacant rooms as such. In this project, Atelier tao+c seeks to explore the potential of living in a single room within an outdated house, for young couples to live together but didn’t deny the possibility of being alone.

Save this picture!
axonometric
axonometric

The architect inserted a huge composite piece of furniture or a micro “furniturisation” architecture into the room. With the original wall, windows and ceiling intact, a geometric volume constructed of maple plywood occupies large part of the room, forming a free-standing internal structure. Built into the depth of the volume, embedded all functional requirements – accommodating shower, kitchen, closets, bookshelves, steps and conversation pits. Through a intense carving out of volumes and a densely layered composition, creates different niches, nooks and divides up activity spaces - dining room and living room.

Save this picture!
dining room. Image © Fangfang Tian
dining room. Image © Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
vestibule. Image © Fangfang Tian
vestibule. Image © Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
kitchen. Image © Fangfang Tian
kitchen. Image © Fangfang Tian

The top of the “furniture” serves as the secondary floor, which accommodates the private spaces. The mattress is embedded in the plinth to form the bedroom; the desk is stretched at the corner to define the study. By opening up floor partially, formed the conversation between two levels. Two different paths enhanced the connection - a wooden staircase leads from the living room to the bedroom, and a thin metal staircase that connects the study to the dining room.

Save this picture!
from dining room. Image © Fangfang Tian
from dining room. Image © Fangfang Tian

The rich interface formed by the interweaving of concrete blocks absorbs the surface and plane of daily life into complex structures, thereby obtaining a looser space for activities. A 42sqm room results with a living room in 11sqm, kitchen and dining room in 20sqm, a bathroom in 4sqm, a foyer with wardrobe in 5qm, a bedroom in 15sqm and a study in 4sqm.

Save this picture!
mezzanine. Image © Fangfang Tian
mezzanine. Image © Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
opening. Image © Fangfang Tian
opening. Image © Fangfang Tian

There is no partition wall in the room, light is brought deep into the room. The ground floor paved with red tiles which is commonly used in parks in Shanghai, extending from the outdoors to the interior create a continues landscape of indoor living.

Save this picture!
bedroom. Image © Fangfang Tian
bedroom. Image © Fangfang Tian

In this project, the function of walls and floors was replaced by furniture, which became a reduced kind architectural miniature.

Save this picture!
living room. Image © Fangfang Tian
living room. Image © Fangfang Tian

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Atelier tao+c
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "U-shape room / Atelier tao+c" 07 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912565/u-shape-room-atelier-tao-plus-c/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

living room. Image © Fangfang Tian

半圆厅 / 西涛设计工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream