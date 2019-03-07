Hotel Arpoador / Bernardes Arquitetura

+ 17

Architects Bernardes Arquitetura

Location R. Francisco Otaviano, 177 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22080-046, Brazil

Category Hotels

Lead Architect Francisco Abreu

Bernardes Arquitetura Team (Architecture and Interiors) Thiago Bernardes (Creative Director), Camila Tariki, Antonia Bernardes Francisco Abreu, Ilana Daylac, Paulo Martins, Juliana Biancardine, Marco Soletto, Augusto Picolli, Thiago Moretti, Renata Evaristo, Bruno Magalhães, Marina Van Erven, Camila Rodriguez

Area 2350.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Leonardo Finotti

Landscaping Floriverde Paisagismo

Lighting Estudio Carlos Fortes Luz + Design

Constructor Harmonia Arquitetura e Construções

Management Classe A Engenharia

Air Conditioning Project Greenwatt

Automation Project Endev

Electrical and Hydraulic Facilities Project AQ Projetos

Industrial Kitchen Project Estillo Arquitetura

Pool Design and Installation Aqualar

Structural Design Projest

Text description provided by the architects. The project for the renovation of the Hotel Arpoador goes beyond the idea of a cozy hotel, creating an inviting space, where interior and exterior are blended. Its lobby is integrated into the bar through a patio bathed in natural light, a continuous line connecting Francisco Otaviano and Francisco Bhering streets. The façade is composed of a large wooden panel loose from the structure, which frames the views for those who see from within and creates a subtle order for the building.

The beach climate permeates the entire choice of materials used in the project, from wooden flooring (alluding to a boat deck) to the straw, fibers, linen, and cotton used in the interior spaces. On the top floor, the terrace presents a triangular pool with sea views. On the side overlooking the city, a space dedicated to wellness with sauna, room for massage, and another for exercises. The Arpoador offers 49 rooms.

All furniture and fabrics were developed from the concept of total work of art, which presupposes an integration between various forms of artistic expression. The woodwork was designed especially for each space of the hotel, from the rooms to the common areas. In allusion to the nautical architecture, the furniture of the rooms is made of pieces that fit together, allowing different uses. Both the fabrics of the interiors and the uniforms of the team had their colors inspired by the shades of the Arpoador beach, having been exclusively developed by Bernardes Arquitetura for the project.