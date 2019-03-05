World
David Wolfertstetter and TUM design a 3D Printed Facade for Munich's Deutsches Museum

David Wolfertstetter and TUM design a 3D Printed Facade for Munich's Deutsches Museum
David Wolfertstetter and TUM design a 3D Printed Facade for Munich's Deutsches Museum, Illustration of a finished building facade.. Image © Professorship of Architectural Design and Building Envelope / TUM
David Wolferstetter Architektur (DWA) has collaborated with a team led by Moritz Mungenast from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in the design of a 3D-printed façade, destined to serve as the new entrance of the Deutsches Museum in Munich, Germany. The multifunctional, translucent façade element allows for “completely free architectural design” with functions such as ventilation, insulation, and shading already integrated into the new façade.

The façade element, measuring 60 centimeters wide and one meter high, strikes a snow-white, delicate aesthetic with light shining diffusely through the surface. Within the material, cells provide stability and air-filled cavities for optimum insulation, while thin tubes circulate air for ventilation. The wave-like form of the facade also generates bulges to provide shade, while a microstructured surface ensures optimal acoustics.

3D Printing: Translucent building facades with integrated functions . Image © Andreas Heddergott / TUM
When incorporated in real life, the plastic, low-tech façade is imagined as a soft, airy cloth surrounding the building. Like water waves, the overlapping corrugated surface alternates between bulges and setbacks, varying in thickness to create a wave pattern. The molding of the façade is also open to manipulation depending on context, with waves arranged to protect the façade from heat in summer, and allow optimum light in winter.

3D Printing: Translucent building facades with integrated functions . Image © Andreas Heddergott / TUM
A 1.6 x 2.8-meter section of the façade is being tested at the main building of the TUM in Munich, where for one year, sensors will collect data to help architects improve design before making another prototype in polycarbonate.

The solar station, a testing installation on the main building of the TUM in Munich's Arcisstraße. . Image © Professorship of Architectural Design and Building Envelope / TUM
Mungenast imagines future application of the material in specialist buildings such as museums, libraries, shopping malls, or meeting rooms.” At the moment, he is planning for the 3D-printed façade to be used as the new entrance to the Deutsches Museum in Munich.

3D Printing: Translucent building facades with integrated functions . Image © Andreas Heddergott / TUM
The researchers are supported by the Research Lab of the Faculty of Architecture of TUM and the 3D printer manufacturers Delta Tower and Picco's 3D World.

News via: TUM

