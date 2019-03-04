2019 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards: The Finalists

2019 has been an unprecedented year for the ArchDaily’s Building of the Year Awards.

But before we get to shortlisted nominees, we want to emphasize the values embodied by this awards process. As the world’s largest platform for architecture we are acutely aware of our responsibility to the profession, and to the advancement of architecture as a discipline. Since our mission is directly related to the architecture of the future—in inspiring and educating the global community of architects who will design the urban fabric of the future—the trust placed in us by our readers to reflect architectural trends from regions around the whole world creates challenges that we are eager to rise to. The democratically-voted, user-centered Building of the Year Awards is one of the key pillars of our response to these challenges, aiming to tear down established hierarchies and geographical barriers.

By participating in the process, the ArchDaily community decides what it means to push architecture forward. So without further ado, these are the most inspiring building, according to ArchDaily readers.

HOUSES

Brick Cave / H&P Architects

Hofmann House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

House H / Felipe Assadi Arquitectos

Planar House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis

Tree-ness House / Akihisa Hirata



+ 76

HOUSING

Future Towers / MVRDV

Drivelines Studios / LOT-EK

Masterplan Villa Industria / Mecanoo

DUO Twin Towers / Büro Ole Scheeren

15 Clerkenwell Close / GROUPWORK + Amin Taha Architects

+ 76

CULTURAL ARCHITECTURE

Wrightwood 659 Exhibition Space / Tadao Ando Architect and Associates

UCCA Dune Art Museum / OPEN Architecture

V&A Dundee / Kengo Kuma and Associates

House for Architectural Heritage / Noura Al Sayeh & Leopold Banchini Architects

The New Glenstone / Thomas Phifer and Partners

+ 76

HOSPITALITY

Z9 Resort / Dersyn Studio

Sacromonte Landscape Hotel Shelters / MAPA

Hotel Jakarta / SeARCH

The Walled - Tsingpu Yangzhou Retreat / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Morpheus Hotel / Zaha Hadid Architects

+ 76

OFFICES

The Illusion / OBBA

EENWERK & Irma Boom Office / Barend Koolhaas

Office Building Lyon Confluence Îlot A3 / Christian Kerez

C&P Corporate Headquarters / INNOCAD

Kolon One & Only Tower / Morphosis Architects

+ 76

PUBLIC ARCHITECTURE

S Space / H&P Architects

Sesc 24 de Maio / Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos

Crescent Park / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

Aarhus Harbor Bath / BIG

Common Unity / Rozana Montiel | Estudio de Arquitectura

+ 76

BEST APPLIED PRODUCTS

Liverpool Toluca / SPRINGALL+LIRA

Pompejus / RO&AD Architecten

House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects

The MaoHaus / AntiStatics Architecture

La Marseillaise / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

+ 76

SMALL SCALE ARCHITECTURE

House with a Chandelier / AB CHVOYA

BL 2 House - Hammer Cabin / UMWELT

Bavillion / Studio Ardete

ICD Aggregate Pavilion 2018 / ICD University of Stuttgart

A45 / BIG

+ 76

COMMERCIAL ARCHITECTURE

Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio

micasa vol.C / Studio MK27

Bulgari Kuala Lumpur / MVRDV

Nike Box MSK / KOSMOS architects + Strelka KB

Céline Flagship Store / Valerio Olgiati

+ 76

EDUCATIONAL ARCHITECTURE

Chuon Chuon Kim 2 Kindergarten / KIENTRUC O

Glassell School of Art / Steven Holl Architects

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology / Herzog & de Meuron

Maya Somaiya Library, Sharda School / Sameep Padora & Associates

WeGrow / Bjarke Ingels Group

+ 76

RELIGIOUS ARCHITECTURE

Skorba Village Center / Enota

Imaculada and Cheia de Graça Chapel / Cerejeira Fontes Architects

Crematorium Siesegem / KAAN Architecten

Outdoor Altar in the Prayer Area / Paula Santos Arquitectura

Tejorling Radiance Temple / Karan Darda Architects

+ 76

HEALTHCARE ARCHITECTURE

Housing for Elderly People in Huningue / Dominique Coulon & associés

‘De poort van Borne’ Healthcare Center / Reitsema & partners architecten

Shelter For Victims Of Domestic Violence / Amos Goldreich Architecture + Jacobs Yaniv Architects

Weihai Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine / GLA

Princess Máxima Centre for Child Oncology / LIAG architects

+ 76

INTERIOR ARCHITECTURE



Dream & Maze / Studio 10

Can Picafort / TEd’A arquitectes

JOHN ANTHONY / Linehouse

Palazzo Doria Pamphilj Apartment Renovation / SUPERVOID

Santa Clara 1728 / Aires Mateus

+ 76

SPORTS ARCHITECTURE

New Padel Pavilion / Saboia+Ruiz Arquitetos

Paris Longchamp Racecourse / Dominique Perrault Architecte

Streetmekka Viborg / EFFEKT

Portuguese Football National Team Headquarters / Risco

Diósgyőr Stadium / KÖZTI Architects

+ 76

INDUSTRIAL ARCHITECTURE

Star Engineers, Administrative Building and Factory / Studio VDGA

Brown Sugar Factory / DnA

The Macallan New Distillery and Visitors Experience / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Sechelt Water Resource Centre / PUBLIC

Martin’s Lane Winery / Olson Kundig

+ 76

You can vote for your favorite projects from now until Wednesday, March 11th at 10:00AM EST (read the complete rules). The winners will be announced on March 12th, 2019.

Make your voice heard – vote for your favorite projects for the 2019 Building of the Year Awards!