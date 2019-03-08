Environmental Center Rychleby / knesl kyncl architects

+ 24

Interior Design Jan Weiss

Civil Engineering Filip Balcar

Structure Engineering Pavel Hladik

Text description provided by the architects. The environmental center is located between the city of Javorník and the village of Bílý Potok in the northwestern part of the Jeseník region, near the Polish border. There are two independently standing objects on the sloping site with a square floor plan that are mutually shifted with regard to the orientation and configuration of the site.

A two-floor, partly-cellared building A with an inner atrium is placed in the central part of the site and serves as a venue for education, conferences, exhibitions, administration, and accommodation. Operational building B is partly a two-floor building with a lean roof that accommodates workshops, storages, and housing spread around the common yard.

The immediate surroundings are conceived as an unfenced area with a fruit garden growing local trees and bushes. The buildings are partly made of a prefabricated wooden construction system Thoma Holz 100 and partly of bricks.