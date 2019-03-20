World
  7. Apartamento Louveira / Estudio FM + Rosenbaum®

Apartamento Louveira / Estudio FM + Rosenbaum®

  • Architects

    Estudio FM, Rosenbaum®

  • Location

    Praça Vilaboim, 144 - Pacaembu, São Paulo - SP, 01241-010, Brazil

  • Category

    Apartment Interiors

  • Lead Architect

    Flavio Miranda

  • Design Team

    Flavio Miranda, Fabiana Zanin, Adriana Benguela, Marcelo Rosenbaum

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Ricardo Bassetti
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Louveira building (Vilanova Artigas -1946 | 1950), one of most iconic piece of Sao Paulo modernist architecture, the 150sq meter apartment was totally deprived of its original character after going through several renovations over the past decades. The apartment gained a new life with a space reconfiguration and the retrieval of decor features typical of the Brazilian architecture of the 50s and the 60s.

The Project aimed at enhancing the apartment’s assets while matching the desires of the new owner and creating emotional linkages with her living space. The concrete, the white tiles, the mashrabiya, the burnished concrete finish of the flooring are all elements which echo the original identity of the building at the same time as they remind Fabiana’s family homes in the São Paulo-inner state where she grew up.

Save this picture!
Plan - Layout
Plan - Layout
The spaces were resized to foster a fluid circulation and a multipurpose use of the space and to bring in lots of natural light and ventilation. A sizeable concrete and wood shelf visually unifies the [different parts of the] living spaces while separating them from the more private areas. The mix of industrial and retro styles sets the tone in the wet areas. The main bathroom was all covered up with floor-to-ceiling pink tiles. It features a restored antique enamel sink as well as handcrafted copper tubing used for the cabinet, shower head and faucet.  

In the master suite, the bathroom four pieces were dismembered. The double vanity was integrated into the closet space, the toilet was placed into a tiled closet and a part of the old laundry room became a spacious shower room bathed in natural light. During the conception process, the synergy and interactions with the owner were critical to make sure the apartment would reflect her lifestyle, meet her needs and be the right environment to treasure her memories and future experiences.

