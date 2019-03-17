World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Infrastructure
  4. Croatia
  5. Nenad Fabijanić
  6. 2018
  7. Summer stage at Kastav - Crekvina / Nenad Fabijanić

Summer stage at Kastav - Crekvina / Nenad Fabijanić

  • 05:00 - 17 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Summer stage at Kastav - Crekvina / Nenad Fabijanić
Save this picture!
Summer stage at Kastav - Crekvina / Nenad Fabijanić, © Miro Martinić
© Miro Martinić

© Miro Martinić © Miro Martinić © Miro Martinić © Miro Martinić + 20

Save this picture!
© Miro Martinić
© Miro Martinić

Text description provided by the architects. The rebuild design of the internal and external areas at the site Crekvina – Kastav is based on and inspired by archaeological remains of the baroque Jesuit Church of Holy Mary i.e. fragments of the wall and apsis of the never fully built and completed church. Its exact construction date has never been known and according to different sources it varies from the beginning to the end of the 18th century; it was built at the site of the previously demolished, considerably smaller Church of Holy Mary.

Save this picture!
© Miro Martinić
© Miro Martinić
Save this picture!
Situation
Situation

Today Crekvina is a plateau with a parking lot and a belvedere along its eastern boundary, with the remains of the sanctuary and the western wall of the nave with five chapels. In accordance with the brief, the design is conceived as bi-functional: in summer as a stage for the events of the Kastav Culture Summer and the rest of the time as a freely accessible square and a belvedere. The impressive construction remains form a spatial “shell”, an ideal stage for architectural artifacts, enable a unique spatial experience during the organization of public and cultural events.

Save this picture!
© Miro Martinić
© Miro Martinić

This is a terrace, whose layout is defined by the typological pattern of the envisaged church and belvedere that enable the attraction of a view against a wide horizon. This project is aimed at proving the possibility of achieving a higher level in both functional and aesthetic sense. The points of departure are determined by the fact of the existing archaeological remains whose structure is preserved at the level of the original excavations and disburdened of additional hypothetic simulations of the “old” church (portals, openings, vestries, garages and the like). The newly designed structure in a contrasting shape and material is in all its elements detached from the original layers of walls and foundations.

Save this picture!
© Miro Martinić
© Miro Martinić

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Nenad Fabijanić
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Public Architecture Croatia
Cite: "Summer stage at Kastav - Crekvina / Nenad Fabijanić" 17 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912496/summer-stage-at-kastav-crekvina-nenad-fabijanic/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream