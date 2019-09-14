World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. Wolfertstetter Architektur
  6. 2018
  7. Vielseitiges Haus am Hang / Wolfertstetter Architektur

Vielseitiges Haus am Hang / Wolfertstetter Architektur

  • 05:00 - 14 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Vielseitiges Haus am Hang / Wolfertstetter Architektur
Save this picture!
Vielseitiges Haus am Hang / Wolfertstetter Architektur, © Thomas Rudolf
© Thomas Rudolf

© Thomas Rudolf © Thomas Rudolf © Thomas Rudolf © Thomas Rudolf + 31

Save this picture!
© Thomas Rudolf
© Thomas Rudolf

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located east of Munich on the south slope of the Isen valley. All around the house, the view opens along the valley or into the hilly landscape. Coming from the street one hast to ascend along with the carport toward the garden and the house. The garden area is on the one hand lifted above the street, on the other hand, it opens at the same time towards the countryside to the south and west. You enter the house through an entrance element, from which the view already falls through the entire house.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Rudolf
© Thomas Rudolf

The ground floor is half-buried into the ground of the leaning plot. Along the hillside runs a deep closet to provide storage space in this house without a basement. Along the garden side are the sleeping rooms and the family bathroom situated.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Rudolf
© Thomas Rudolf

The layout on the first floor develops around a central block in which a bathroom, a storage room, and a spare room are housed. The southern side is occupied by an open kitchen and dining area, which connects spatially over a large glass surface with the private terrace on the hillside of the house. The northern side houses the living area, with a large facade downhill towards the valley. The upper floor entirely opens up to the roof and provides high spaces.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Rudolf
© Thomas Rudolf
Save this picture!
Plan 01
Plan 01
Save this picture!
© Thomas Rudolf
© Thomas Rudolf

The material wood was used for the construction, but also for environmentally sustainable reasons, as insulation in the facade, roof, and floor plate. The facade cladding in untreated larch has followed this concept.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Rudolf
© Thomas Rudolf

Due to the high insulation effect of the wooden structure in combination with the wood wool insulation boards along with a triple glazing a “KfW 40 Plus standard” has been achieved. The building is heated via a district heating which supplies both the domestic hot water preparation and the underfloor heating via a buffer. Rounding out the overall ecological concept with peripheral ventilation systems including heat recovery as well as a photovoltaic plant on the roof with a battery stack to buffer the electricity to maximize the own consumption.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Rudolf
© Thomas Rudolf

About 90 tons of CO2 have been withdrawn in the long run of the atmosphere and stored in the house in the approximately 90m³ built construction timber alone. The material wood produced in its production no emissions, energy consumption for the processing of the building material is reduced to the transport, as opposed to the energy-intensive production of cement or bricks.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Rudolf
© Thomas Rudolf

The surfaces in the house arise largely from the still visible wooden shell, which produces a warm and very human comfortable living climate. Only selected walls and ceilings were lined with plasterboard, to cover the electrical installations. The floors throughout the house are made of oak parquet industry slats. On the ground floor, an independently functioning flat can be split of the house. Like that the house stays flexible for a long time and provides space for several living situations.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Rudolf
© Thomas Rudolf

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Wolfertstetter Architektur
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability Germany
Cite: "Vielseitiges Haus am Hang / Wolfertstetter Architektur" 14 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912477/vielseitiges-haus-am-hang-wolfertstetter-architektur/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream