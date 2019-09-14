Vielseitiges Haus am Hang / Wolfertstetter Architektur

+ 31

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located east of Munich on the south slope of the Isen valley. All around the house, the view opens along the valley or into the hilly landscape. Coming from the street one hast to ascend along with the carport toward the garden and the house. The garden area is on the one hand lifted above the street, on the other hand, it opens at the same time towards the countryside to the south and west. You enter the house through an entrance element, from which the view already falls through the entire house.

The ground floor is half-buried into the ground of the leaning plot. Along the hillside runs a deep closet to provide storage space in this house without a basement. Along the garden side are the sleeping rooms and the family bathroom situated.

The layout on the first floor develops around a central block in which a bathroom, a storage room, and a spare room are housed. The southern side is occupied by an open kitchen and dining area, which connects spatially over a large glass surface with the private terrace on the hillside of the house. The northern side houses the living area, with a large facade downhill towards the valley. The upper floor entirely opens up to the roof and provides high spaces.

The material wood was used for the construction, but also for environmentally sustainable reasons, as insulation in the facade, roof, and floor plate. The facade cladding in untreated larch has followed this concept.

Due to the high insulation effect of the wooden structure in combination with the wood wool insulation boards along with a triple glazing a “KfW 40 Plus standard” has been achieved. The building is heated via a district heating which supplies both the domestic hot water preparation and the underfloor heating via a buffer. Rounding out the overall ecological concept with peripheral ventilation systems including heat recovery as well as a photovoltaic plant on the roof with a battery stack to buffer the electricity to maximize the own consumption.

About 90 tons of CO2 have been withdrawn in the long run of the atmosphere and stored in the house in the approximately 90m³ built construction timber alone. The material wood produced in its production no emissions, energy consumption for the processing of the building material is reduced to the transport, as opposed to the energy-intensive production of cement or bricks.

The surfaces in the house arise largely from the still visible wooden shell, which produces a warm and very human comfortable living climate. Only selected walls and ceilings were lined with plasterboard, to cover the electrical installations. The floors throughout the house are made of oak parquet industry slats. On the ground floor, an independently functioning flat can be split of the house. Like that the house stays flexible for a long time and provides space for several living situations.