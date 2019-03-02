World
  Physical Therapy Clinic / Alberich-Rodríguez Arquitectos

Physical Therapy Clinic / Alberich-Rodríguez Arquitectos

Physical Therapy Clinic / Alberich-Rodríguez Arquitectos
  • Architects

    Carlos Alberich, Emilio Rodríguez

  • Location

    Las Rozas, Madrid, Spain

  • Category

    Clinic

  • Area

    208.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
Text description provided by the architects. The project is a transformation of an existing commercial space in the Polígono Európolis into a physiotherapy clinic.

Built with reinforced concrete pillars, it consists of three levels; ground floor and two mezzanines that occupy approximately 50% of the occupation in plant.The project is closed to the street through a single glass enclosure on aluminum profiles.

Finally, 4 cm thick cellular polycarbonate partitions are used on "U" shaped aluminum profiles. In cases where the 2.5 meter height is exceeded, an auxiliary structure of steel profiles is used, duplicating the polycarbonate skin to hide the structural skeleton. The upper and lateral finishes of the partition walls are solved in white lacquered wood and / or aluminum profiles, while linoleum is installed on the existing pavement in the floors.

Cite: "Physical Therapy Clinic / Alberich-Rodríguez Arquitectos" [Clínica de Fisioterapia / Alberich-Rodríguez Arquitectos] 02 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912473/physical-therapy-clinic-alberich-rodriguez-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

