Peninsula House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Constructor MFC

Landscape Cenário

Lighting Estúdio Carlos Fortes

Climatization Project GRAU

Automation Project Gilberto Floriano

Electrical and Hydraulic Installations Project GRAU

Pool Design and Installation GRAU

Structural Project Ycom Engenharia

Text description provided by the architects. Peninsula House, a weekend home in a coastal city close to São Paulo, is composed of three stacked abstract volumes which have been delicately positioned on a steep slope overlooking the Atlantic Ocean for minimum topographic impact.

The house is divided in three parts: the rectangular base and the triangular superior volume, which have more private areas; and the transparent space in-between them where the common areas are located. The suspended triangular volume creates shaded balconies protected from direct sunlight, while the more enclosed and monolithic base provides more intimate spaces. The tension between the two creates negative transparent spaces that visually connect with the landscape.

The interior design was thought to be as pure and simple as the forms of architecture. It was selected furniture by famous Brazilian designers, mostly produced in wood.

Few materials were used to create a quiet and cozy atmosphere, among them, Brazilian freijó wood, which is one of the most prominent materials used in ceiling, panels and joinery.