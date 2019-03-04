World
  Peninsula House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Peninsula House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Peninsula House / Bernardes Arquitetura
Peninsula House / Bernardes Arquitetura, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Constructor

    MFC

  • Landscape

    Cenário

  • Lighting

    Estúdio Carlos Fortes

  • Climatization Project

    GRAU

  • Automation Project

    Gilberto Floriano

  • Electrical and Hydraulic Installations Project

    GRAU

  • Pool Design and Installation

    GRAU

  • Structural Project

    Ycom Engenharia
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Text description provided by the architects. Peninsula House, a weekend home in a coastal city close to São Paulo, is composed of three stacked abstract volumes which have been delicately positioned on a steep slope overlooking the Atlantic Ocean for minimum topographic impact.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
The house is divided in three parts: the rectangular base and the triangular superior volume, which have more private areas; and the transparent space in-between them where the common areas are located. The suspended triangular volume creates shaded balconies protected from direct sunlight, while the more enclosed and monolithic base provides more intimate spaces. The tension between the two creates negative transparent spaces that visually connect with the landscape.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Ground Floor Plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
The interior design was thought to be as pure and simple as the forms of architecture. It was selected furniture by famous Brazilian designers, mostly produced in wood.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Few materials were used to create a quiet and cozy atmosphere, among them, Brazilian freijó wood, which is one of the most prominent materials used in ceiling, panels and joinery.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Cite: "Peninsula House / Bernardes Arquitetura" [Casa Península / Bernardes Arquitetura] 04 Mar 2019. ArchDaily.

