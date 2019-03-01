Modern Color / Studio In2

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The spatial design of this project was inspired by Eichler homes. The elements of nature and lighting were introduced into the interior space to emphasize the interaction and connection between spaces. Glass was used to create compartments illuminated by light, generating simple lines that enable an unobstructed view of the surrounding environment. Natural materials used herein correspond to the design spirit of contemporary buildings, demonstrating the attributes of modern design. Within a small space, a building with excellent lighting, views, and circulation is erected. The therapeutic elements of nature and inspirations from arts are presented, allowing residents to enjoy everyday life.

Concepts inspired by the Eichler homes were used to connect all the spaces in this development. One example from the Eichler homes was having the central courtyard surrounded by rooms. Similarly, all of the project’s functions were grouped around the central space so that they are surrounded by the occupants’ daily activity lines. The configuration of traditional rooms, which have only a singular activity line, was eliminated. Instead, double access was introduced to create annular activity lines for greater openness.

Glass was used so that light permeates the smaller spaces to achieve transparency, while clean lines were employed to guide the line of sight toward the distance. The design of the bookcase included inclined angles and mirrors to reflect the outdoor greenery indoors. This not only emphasized the interactivity and connectivity between the various internal spaces, but also the close connection between the interior and the exterior.

The overall use of simple and natural materials, simple flowing lines, and classic light fixtures echoes the spirit of modernist architecture and evokes a contemporary feel. With excellent lighting, line of sight, and activity lines incorporated into smaller spaces, the healing and artistic inspirations of nature were introduced indoors for the occupants to fully enjoy the trajectories of their lives.