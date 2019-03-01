World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. Llano Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Candelaria House / Llano Arquitectos

Candelaria House / Llano Arquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Candelaria House / Llano Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Candelaria House / Llano Arquitectos, © Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

© Alejandro Arango © Alejandro Arango © Alejandro Arango © Alejandro Arango + 27

  • Construction

    Jaime Gaviria, Escala Urbana

  • Structural Engineering

    Carlos Alberto Betancur, Péndulo ingeniería

  • Design Team

    Juan Manuel Portillo, Tomas Villa
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in the upper part of a subdivision in the municipality of La Estrella, Antioquia. This is a small parallelepiped, in order to preserve natural and permeable light, reinforces the idea of an isolated pavilion that tries to dissolve the limits with the exterior and the occasion of the invitation to contemplate the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

This pavilion of glazed metal structure has two horizontal floors intercepted by a vacuum, towards which the spaces of the house are turned.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

The main bedroom acquires a dominant character over the interior space due to the absence of walls. A small metal structure bridge that crosses the central void connects the bedroom with a kind of covered terrace that dominates the surrounding natural landscape. The terrace becomes the extension of the main bedroom and also a space for contemplation.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Llano Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Colombia
Cite: "Candelaria House / Llano Arquitectos" [Casa Candelaria / Llano Arquitectos] 01 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912409/candelaria-house-llano-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream