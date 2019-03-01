World
  7. CHS House / Chauriye Stäger Arquitectos

CHS House / Chauriye Stäger Arquitectos

  • 12:00 - 1 March, 2019
CHS House / Chauriye Stäger Arquitectos
CHS House / Chauriye Stäger Arquitectos, © Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

  • Construction

    Arquitectura XXY

  • Structural Calculation

    Jorge Flores

  • Design Team

    Vincenzo Castello, Felipe Astudillo, Alfredo De Luca
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Text description provided by the architects. The Project aim is to respond to a double use: house and workspace. The house is located in a corner of a low density neighborhood, so the use of the underground is important in order to keep separated programs.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
As for the volumes provision, firs floor acts like a transition between the underground block and the second level , achieving the máximum of transparence with the mínimum structure. The corner is a three level void serving as a light patio to the workspace. The strong sun of the west under the bedrooms is templated by a mobile wooden screen that also give contrast to the concrete walls. An architecture without pretensions that honours “the natureness of things” , quoting the portuguese Souto de Moura. The building materials is a clear response to the strong seismic condition of Chile. The concrete structure is completly shown, in contrast with some demolition wood coated partitions. The floors are national “raulí” wood and pocelanic tiles.

© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Chauriye Stäger Arquitectos
