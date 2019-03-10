World
Copper Cladding: A Glittering Room With Baroque Twists
Copper Cladding: A Glittering Room With Baroque Twists, Courtesy of Peter Ebner
Courtesy of Peter Ebner

This renovation project by Peter Ebner is about the history of a place and changing tastes and times. It is about not needing a large scale to radically improve the space around. It is about the beauty and character of the city with its reflected sparkling life, gloomy evening sky, raindrops and lights of passing cars. It is about people who are mostly in a hurry, but who still sometimes stop for a few seconds to take note of a special, glittering room.

© Paul Ott © Paul Ott © Paul Ott © Paul Ott + 21

© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

The history of the building by architect Emanuel von Seidl begins with its construction in the Art Nouveau style in 1904 After World War II, the most-undamaged facade only needed minor cosmetic repairs, but the rest of the building was demolished and built up new again. There are horizontal historic elements at the level of the first floor which the architects wanted to continue into the interior to unify the inside of the building with its external history. A monolithic material --copper--was chosen. First the construction company built the form with plasterboards on a substructure for fireproofing. Then, 2mm copper sheets were molded onto the forms.

Construction Process. Image Courtesy of Peter Ebner
Construction Process. Image Courtesy of Peter Ebner

After being offered five different solutions, the client asked Peter Ebner which one he personally liked most of all. He replied that he was inclined to the version with copper, but he was also frank about the problems and challenges it imposed. Despite the possible inconveniences, the client also considered the copper room the most interesting since it emphasized the character of the historic building.

Section
Section
Section
Section

The finished project has baroque twists underlined by sparkling copper that picks up sunlight in the daytime and street lights in the evening. The atmosphere within is constantly changing: the room shines with the first rays of the morning sun and changes together with people coming in and out. The material by itself has these qualities already, but with the curved shapes augment the effect.

© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

Client: Freiherrliche von und zu Guttenberg`sche Hauptverwaltung GbR, Frau Pleyer
Architect: Peter Ebner and friends ZT GmbH
Design: Peter Ebner
Design team:Thomas Kosiec, Elizaveta Klepanova, Barbara Gollackner
Construction Manager:Florian Gandlgruber
Project Manager: Peter Ebner, Florian Gandlgruber
Address: Lenbachplatz 5, Munich, Germany
Company:Brandl GmbH & Co.KG
Original Text: Elizaveta Klepanova
Companies Materials used: Copper 3M BRANDL

© Paul Ott
© Paul Ott

View the complete gallery

