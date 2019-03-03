CM House / Arquea Arquitetos

+ 25

Architects Arquea Arquitetos

Location Brazil

Category Houses

Project Year 2017

Area 293.0 m2

Photographs Federico Cairoli

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The CM house is located in a gated community, a very common typology in Curitiba. Clients wanted a home that had a direct connection to a simple, clear way of thinking and relating to family. They wanted their identity reflected in the architecture of the house. They worried about the privacy of their home considering the condominium and the insolation of the rooms.

The project was born from the study of facades. We considered a generic volume, respecting the required setbacks and preserving a small yard in the background. Each face of this house received a note regarding two fundamental aspects: privacy and insolation. The facades with the best marks received the most important environments and rooms, as well as their windows. On the faces with the lowest score, we rent the garage and service areas.

With the sectoring defined, we have created an internal patio, fundamental to illuminate the stairs and the corridor of the rooms, allowing the passage between the chambers to have natural light and privacy at the same time. The two-sided roof created an attic that houses the intimate living room, more isolated from the rest of the house, used for work, reading and playing. Resulted from a creative process with purely rational criteria, the house is an archetype. Impregnated in the collective unconscious, it is the purest form possible related to this object.

By using a brick facing in all exterior surfaces, the house gains unity, enhancing the formal expressiveness of the project. Its archetypal form makes the project an icon considering the environment. However, iconism is not part of the intention of the project, but rather a result of the clarity and rationality of the creative process of the house. Being an icon is your nature.