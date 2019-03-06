Sailing Castle / Cheng Tsung FENG Design Studio

-
Architects
-
LocationDapeng Bay, Donggang Township, Pingtung County 928, Taiwan
-
Category
-
Lead ArchitectsCheng Tsung FENG
-
Design Team
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
AdviserMinistry of Transportation and Communications
-
OrganizerPingtung County Government
-
Executive UnitCultural Affairs Department of Pingtung County Government
-
ImplementerJollify LTD
-
Project HostDaniel WONG
-
CuratorDerjk WU, Mikael Fock
-
ArtistCheng Tsung FENG
-
Project DesignerWei Chun LIN, Chi Yun CHEN
-
Wooden StructureYumu Manufacture & Research
-
Lighting DesignOude Light
-
Project ManagerPeggy CHEN
-
Project AssistantTzu Yen CHUANG
-
Electric Power ManagerWei Meng CHUANG
-
Crane engineeringYifeng Engineering
-
Video EditorChieh Wei Cho
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Artist Cheng Tsung FENG contrives a symbolic pavilion with wood constructions. Through the white sails harmoniously intertwined among the structure, he interprets the image of many sailboats gathering at the harbor as if an enormous sculptural entity embodies the enchanting scenery from the Donggang coast.
By way of building the Sailing Castle for attractions to people, FENG depicts the phenomenon that fishermen and boats sailing off and making homeward voyages as people entering the installation. The interaction among people and the Sailing Castle is a representation of the prosperity of the fishery industry, communal unity, expectation, and joy.
The shape of the Sailing Castle manifests the architectural attributes of local and traditional culture in Donggang via its modern art form. In the motif of FENG, the Sailing Castle is endowed with the qualities of temples, churches, and shrines. Furthermore, it furnishes audiences with distinctive charismas from day to night.
‘Get on board, set sails, in the breeze, towards the sea. We are about to heading outwards with bravery; we will safely return as well.’ said FENG.