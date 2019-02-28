BIG, Gensler, and Field Operations Revise Plans for Oakland Athletics Stadium

A revised design has been released for the Oakland Athletics baseball stadium, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, James Corner Field Operations, and Gensler. The new stadium will replace the Oakland A’s existing 51-year-old Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, which the A’s share with the Oakland Raiders football team. The mega-ballpark includes a waterfront circular stadium at Howard Terminal and would turn the current Coliseum site into a tech and housing hub.

Under the redesign, the previous “diamond box” stadium is replaced by an open, circular scheme. Encompassing the playing field, a coliseum-like seating arrangement steadily bows own to the entrance area, topped by a landscaped green roof.

The revised plans also see the scaling back of wedge-shaped high rises looking directly down on the playing field, replaced with tiered rectangular forms arranged around the stadium’s perimeter. Despite the extensive redesign, the stadium will still include a publicly accessible rooftop park and an aerial gondola to shuttle fans over Interstate 880 and the railroad tracks to Jack London Square.

We are honored and excited to team with the Oakland A’s to help imagine their future home where sports culture and local community culture unite as one. We envision a stadium district that will be active and inviting 365 days a year for athletes, fans and Oaklanders alike.

-Bjarke Ingels, Founding Partner, BIG

Recently, BIG revealed images of its plans for King Street West in Toronto, formed as sets of pixels extruded upwards to create space for housing, retail, and boutique offices. Meanwhile, the firm’s “urban tree farm” is set to become their first building in South America, rising above the dense city of Quito, Ecuador.

In New York City, the firm’s twisting “Eleventh” towers are taking shape in Manhattan, while construction on “The Spiral” skyscraper began last month.

