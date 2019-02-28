World
  3. Jean Nouvel's Man-Made Lagoon Highrise Tops Out in Miami

Jean Nouvel's Man-Made Lagoon Highrise Tops Out in Miami

Jean Nouvel's Man-Made Lagoon Highrise Tops Out in Miami
Jean Nouvel's Man-Made Lagoon Highrise Tops Out in Miami, via Z Comm
Jean Nouvel’s first Miami project, Monad Terrace, has officially topped out. Designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel in collaboration with Kobi Karp, the highrise project is situated on West Avenue in the premier South Beach district of Miami Beach, setting a new standard of building integrity and climate resilience for the city.

The design innovation of Monad Terrace begins on the ground, where the lobby level has been raised 11.5 feet off the surface of West Avenue, allowing all interior spaces to be located significantly over flood plain levels and eliminating the need to dig down into the water table.

via Z Comm via Z Comm via Z Comm via Z Comm + 10

via Z Comm
On the facade, a custom-engineered “honeycomb” screen built into the glass curtain wall system will significantly reduce glare and heat gain without blocking views.  An abundance of native vegetation across the site and up the balconied elevation will provide further cooling and air quality improvement, as will the expansive ‘water garden’ consisting of a central man-made lagoon, a 116-foot swimming pool, and several reflection pools. Bringing together light and water, glass and steel, gardens and facades, the building will create an effervescent atmosphere referred to by Nouvel as “the reflection machine.”

via Z Comm
via Z Comm
Monad Terrace innovates while integrating seamlessly into the context of Miami Beach. Its thoughtful design serves as an exemplar for how we should be building and developing coastal cities. Without compromising aesthetics, this project brings the ingenuity and design that is entirely appropriate to this environment. This is an important project for Miami Beach, and I am proud that JDS is leading the way.
-Michael Stern, Founder of JDS Development

via Z Comm
Inside, 59 residences ranging from two- to five-bedrooms will feature interiors also designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Four penthouse units will include their own private pools on their roof decks. Additional amenities include a cafe and juice bar, a wellness center, bicycle, and water sports storage and valet on-site parking.

via Z Comm
The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2019.

News of the topping-out comes after Jean Nouvel celebrated a series of milestones, with his firm’s 53 West 53rd Street skyscraper topping out in New York City, and his vibrant La Marseillaise being completed in France.

News via: V Comm

About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Jean Nouvel's Man-Made Lagoon Highrise Tops Out in Miami" 28 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912345/jean-nouvels-man-made-lagoon-highrise-tops-out-in-miami/> ISSN 0719-8884

