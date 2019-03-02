World
  7. Dorothy Garrod Building / Walters & Cohen Architects

Dorothy Garrod Building / Walters & Cohen Architects

  • 09:00 - 2 March, 2019
Dorothy Garrod Building / Walters & Cohen Architects
Dorothy Garrod Building / Walters & Cohen Architects, © Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW

© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW

  • Structure

    AKT II

  • Building Services

    Max Fordham LLP

  • Landscape

    BHSLA

  • QS

    Aecom

  • Planning consultant

    Savills

  • Project manager

    Gleeds

  • Acoustics

    Max Fordham LLP

  • Contractor

    SDC

  • BREEAM consultant

    Eight Associates

  • Lighting consultant

    Nulty

  • Building control

    MLM

  • Transport consultant

    WSP

  • Ecological consultant

    MKA Ecology

  • Interior design

    Ab Rogers Design

  • Signage consultant

    Kellenberger-White

  • Specialist lighting

    Haberdashery

  • Artist

    Cathy de Monchaux

  • Arboricultural consultant

    TLP

  • Visual art consultant

    Commission Projects

  • Heritage consultant

    Beacon Planning

  • Archaeological consultant

    Cambridge Archaeological Unit

  • Visual art consultant

    Commission Projects

  • AV consultant

    Harkwood

  • CGIs

    Studio Archetype

  • Presentation model

    Bullfrog Models

  • Client

    Newnham College, Cambridge

  • Total value

    Confidential
© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW

Text description provided by the architects. Contemporary addition to Newnham's architectural heritage that features intricate brickwork and warm, uplifting spaces. In 2014 Walters & Cohen won an invited competition to design new accommodation for Newnham College, one of the 31 colleges of the University of Cambridge. 

© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW

The original brief was to design a new 75-bedroom student residence on the tennis courts. The College had two other projects in mind, and we created a masterplan that considered all their ambitions in a wider context. This led to an alternative proposal: demolition of a building at the end of its life to make space for our new building, knitting in among those by Basil Champneys. Inspired by the same arts and crafts tenet of ‘a truth to materials’, the contemporary hit-and-miss detail in handmade brick complements but does not mimic Champneys’ buildings.

© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW

The Dorothy Garrod building comprises a new entrance, a welcoming Porters’ Lodge, conference facilities, a rooftop gym, staff offices, meeting and supervision rooms, 86 generous en-suite student bedrooms, kitchen/social areas with plenty of space to cook and eat together, and a café that invites students to linger and work in the heart of the College.

© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW

Walters & Cohen worked with Newnham’s project team, special interest groups, students, staff and Fellows to ensure that the building meets the College’s needs and is entirely unique to them. The new frontage creates a stronger presence on Sidgwick Avenue without imposing on the historic buildings and gardens.

© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW

Landscape works are integral to the design, with the building wrapping around a new courtyard garden, and carefully considered interstitial spaces improve visual and physical links between buildings. Integrating the student residence into the main belly of the College has created a stronger sense of community, and the rooftop terrace allows Newnhamites to appreciate their beautiful College from a new perspective.

© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert / VIEW

Cite: "Dorothy Garrod Building / Walters & Cohen Architects" 02 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912335/dorothy-garrod-building-walters-and-cohen-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

