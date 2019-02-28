The Stone House / Estudio Alinea + Pe+Br+Re arquitectos + Cristóbal Lamarca

+ 29

Constructor Constructora Contramara

Calculista Pe+Br+Re arquitectos

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Housing located in Puerto Varas, in the south of Chile. With an oceanic rainy climate, the project proposes the development of an efficient house in terms of environmental comfort, adapted to its climatic and landscape environment. Through the analysis of the microclimate, specifically the sun and the wind, the location is defined: near the south edge of the plot, in the highest part of the land near the river, facing north and with a turn of 15 ° to the west, taking advantage of the distant views of the landscape and the Maullín River.

Considering the strong exposure of the volume to the north wind, a landscape windbreak strategy is developed, with trees and bushes that reduce the wind speed by protecting the north façade from the "lying down rain".

The volumetric configuration, responds to the typology of the southern houses. With the heat source in the center and an envelope of low thermal transmittance, the facades are designed specifically according to their orientation, to allow solar radiation access and to naturally ventilate the interior spaces. This allows to solve the program leaving all the services and humid zones in the south side. Private spaces on the north side and circulations to the center acting as thermal buffers.

The programmatic configuration is resolved on two levels, with a first floor of public areas, a desk, living / dining room, semi-open kitchen and services, and a second floor of private areas, bedrooms, bathrooms and family room. In the center of the house the vertical circulation connects both levels with a double height that marks the spatial nucleus of the building.

These strategies were developed together, two spaces of passive architecture that allow to intermediate between the interior and the exterior. First, an architectural element that interrupts the direct flow of temperature outside the interior, and the second, a sun space. This space, attached to the living / dining room, glazed by its north and east face, allows to trap the available solar radiation in the form of energy and transfer it to the interior of the house. Increasing the indoor temperature when it is required. In tests during the fall of the year 2018, up to 5.3ºC difference were recorded between one space and another.

The landscape proposal seeks that the volume take a presence on the ground, but that it is protected from the flow of the Maullín River, generating different interaction links with tree densities, existing clearings and landscape contexts. It intensifies the dynamics of appearing and disappearing, proposing a new formal identity with the territory, culture and natural elements of the place.