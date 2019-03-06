World
  São Lourenço House – Burel Panorama Hotel / Site Specific Arquitectura + P-06 Atelier

São Lourenço House – Burel Panorama Hotel / Site Specific Arquitectura + P-06 Atelier

  03:00 - 6 March, 2019
São Lourenço House – Burel Panorama Hotel / Site Specific Arquitectura + P-06 Atelier
São Lourenço House – Burel Panorama Hotel / Site Specific Arquitectura + P-06 Atelier, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  Landscaping

    Baldios Arquitectos Paisagistas

  Clients

    BUREL MOUNTAIN ORIGINALS

  Artist

    Bartolomeu de Gusmão
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Text description provided by the architects. The new intervention in Casa de São Lourenço is inseparable from the construction of Pousadas de Portugal network, with Pousada de São Lourenço, opened in 1948 in Serra da Estrela, 1200m high, leaning over the Glacier valley of the river Zêzere. This ambitious plan aimed at promoting the culture and customs of the various regions of Portugal, combining, for this purpose, the work of modern architects with regions’ traditional practices.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
The current intervention persists in the principles of the original project, seeking to clarify and prioritize the different interventions to which the building was subjected to, and fulfills the requirements and ambitions of service and status of a 5-star hotel. The new construction, in exposed concrete, acts as a device of observation and contemplation, redeeming the relation between guests and landscape, from any space of the hotel.

Axonométrica do Quarto
Axonométrica do Quarto

Its simple and rational geometry allows the creation of large glazing and generous exterior spaces, in all rooms and social areas. The use of burel locally made wool fabric, and the reuse of the original designs and furniture of the Pousada become the guiding line that gives unity to the multiple contemporary spaces and atmosphere now created, in tune with the history and the landscape that surrounds the new hotel.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
